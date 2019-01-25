Skip navigation!
Meghan De Maria
Movies
How Well Do The SAG Awards Predict The Oscars?
Meghan De Maria
Jan 25, 2019
Music
These Are The Best Karaoke Songs Of All Time
Meghan De Maria
Nov 7, 2018
Food & Drinks
All Of The Costco Foods You Need In Your Life
Elizabeth Buxton
Sep 25, 2018
US News
Meet The Women Who Changed Your Life
What does it take to make history? From Susan B. Anthony to Rosa Parks to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, there's been no shortage of women who weren't afraid to
by
Meghan De Maria
Weddings
The Best Apps For Wedding Planning
Before smartphones were ubiquitous, planning for your big day meant using paper calendars and handwritten to-do lists. But now, getting ready for your
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk Are Engaged
Congratulations are in order for this power couple. Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk have officially confirmed their engagement in a statement on Good
by
Meghan De Maria
Entertainment News
Glee
's Mark Salling Pleads Guilty To Possession Of ...
Mark Salling has pleaded guilty to a federal offense of possessing child pornography, Deadline reported on Monday. He is expected to spend four to seven
by
Meghan De Maria
Entertainment News
Harvey Weinstein Responds To Salma Hayek's
New York Time...
Update, December 14, 2017, 11:30 a.m.: A spokesperson for Harvey Weinstein issued a statement to Deadline about Salma Hayek's claims about a sex scene
by
Meghan De Maria
Movies
Ryan Gosling's Shaved Head Will Make You Do A Double Take
Ryan Gosling is completely disappearing into his new role. The actor is playing Neil Armstrong in the upcoming biopic First Man, for which he debuted a
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
Chrissy Metz Is About To Make Her Stage Debut — & You Won't ...
Chrissy Metz is moving from TV screens to the stage — and her new play is sure to have everyone talking. Deadline reported Wednesday that Metz will
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
Selma Blair Thanks Reese Witherspoon For Being "A Mentor & Inspir...
Cruel Intentions came out almost 20 years ago, but its stars are still close. Selma Blair shared a sweet Instagram post Wednesday thanking Reese
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
Everything We Know About The New
Grey's Anatomy
Spi...
When news broke in August that Shonda Rhimes is leaving ABC for Netflix, fans of ABC's existing Shondaland series wondered what would happen to their
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
Exclusive: Zoey Johnson Is In College In This
Grown-ish
...
Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) is in college! And it's a whole new world out there. Grown-ish, Freeform's spinoff of ABC's Black-ish, premieres on January
by
Meghan De Maria
Movies
Star Wars
' Porgs Are Tearing The Internet Apart
Are porgs Star Wars' cutest creation yet? Are they just a way for Disney to sell toys this holiday season? Are they more sinister than any of us thought?
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
Tig Notaro Calls Louis C.K.'s Reckoning A "Huge Relief"
Tig Notaro isn't mincing words about her opinion of Louis C.K. The comedian appeared on The View Monday, and she called it "a huge relief" that the sexual
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
Women's Favorite Fall Shows Of 2017 Will Truly Surprise You
If you had to guess what new fall 2017 TV show was most popular among women, what would you say? If you guessed The Good Doctor, you'd be right, at least
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
James Corden's Holiday Carpool Karaoke Will Warm Your Cold 2...
It doesn't feel like the holiday season without the appropriate music — and what's the point of listening to holiday music if you can't sing along? In
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Have An Unconventional Way Of Commun...
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton don't just talk to each other like a regular couple — instead, they sing to each other. Stefani joined Giada De
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
Khloé Kardashian Thanks Tristan Thompson For Changing Her Life
Khloé Kardashian still hasn't commented on the rumors that she's pregnant. But there's one discussion topic she's not afraid to elaborate on: how much
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
Kumail Nanjiani Insists That Steven Spielberg Is Telling Fans To ...
Kumail Nanjiani is no stranger to Twitter jokes — but fans can't tell if his latest routine is actually a joke or not. After the 2018 Golden Globe
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
The Hilarious Reason Kristen Bell Is A Little Terrified Of Her Ki...
Kristen Bell is a little scared of her daughters right now — or at least, maybe she should be. The Good Place actress shared a hilarious photo on
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
These Were The Most Binge-Watched Shows On Netflix In 2017 — & No...
Netflix released a lot of original TV series this year — and it offered even more network series for binge-watching after their original runs. But which
by
Meghan De Maria
Movies
We Can't Get Over These Golden Globes Snubs & Surprises
It's awards season, which means it's the time of year when your friends inevitably start complaining about the fact that their favorite movies and shows
by
Meghan De Maria
Entertainment News
New Dustin Hoffman Accuser Describes The "Dirty Fingerprints" He ...
Days after Dustin Hoffman's uncomfortable panel discussion with John Oliver, a new woman has come forward and accused Hoffman of sexual misconduct.
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
Emily Ratajkowski Calls Out Piers Morgan For His "Classic Sexism"...
Emily Ratajkowski has faced plenty of criticism for her decisions, but that hasn't stopped her from living her life the way she wants to. This week, the
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
Kylie Jenner's Christmas Tree Is One Big Baby Clue (Maybe)
Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are still staying mum about their alleged pregnancies, but that hasn't stopped fans from looking for baby clues
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
Exclusive Clip: Esther & Benji Visit A "Juice Place" In
Alone...
On Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Esther Povitsky is Maya, a legal assistant determined to make everyone at her firm a feminist. On the Glowing Up podcast, Povitsky
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
Lindsay Lohan Reflects On Having Her "Ups & Downs" Broadcast For ...
Lindsay Lohan is doing well, and she wants you to know about it. The actress spoke with Daily Mail TV host Jesse Palmer on Wednesday about her new life
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Just Made Their Couple Debut
It looks like Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's relationship is still going strong. The pair made their official debut as a couple at a DuJour magazine
by
Meghan De Maria
Movies
J.K. Rowling Says She Is "Genuinely Happy" With Johnny Depp'...
Johnny Depp's casting in the Fantastic Beasts series has raised some eyebrows, but don't expect to see the actor replaced in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes
by
Meghan De Maria
