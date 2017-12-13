Cruel Intentions came out almost 20 years ago, but its stars are still close.
Selma Blair shared a sweet Instagram post Wednesday thanking Reese Witherspoon for helping her at the start of her acting career. In addition to Cruel Intentions, in which Blair and Witherspoon starred alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, the two women also costarred in 2001's Legally Blonde.
Blair added a lengthy caption to a collage of photos of her and Witherspoon, writing, "#womancrushwednesday Extraordinary @reesewitherspoon who was a mentor and inspiration to me when I started out. She is one of the first women to have parlayed her incredible acting career into a formidable producing presence. True grit. Beauty. Belief in herself and the strength of other women. I have a dream to work with this dynamic force again, but no matter what, #reesewitherspoon deserves congratulations and has my admiration for always. #icon #powerhouse #friend #mom #womanpower #alltimegreat ???."
Blair's Cruel Intentions costars are close with each other, too — apparently, their children are close friends and have even carpooled to school in the past.
Back in 2015, Witherspoon shared a photo of the three Cruel Intentions leading ladies, together again. They reunited for a worthy cause, too — they were seeing the Cruel Intentions unauthorized musical parody.
And because everything comes full circle, there's even a new Cruel Intentions off-Broadway musical this year. In fact, Gellar actually revived her role as Kathryn Merteuil for a special pre-show announcement at the new musical, in which she asks theatergoers to silence their cell phones.
It's heartwarming to see how much love there still is between the three ladies after all these years. Who knows — maybe they'll all reunite again to see the new musical.
