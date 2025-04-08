Cardi B’s Claims Against Offset Reveal How Women Are Harassed Even After Ending Toxic Relationships

“I think it's important for young girls and women, especially Black and brown girls, to see role models who look like them and represent communities that they come from. That way, girls and women of color can identify with the role models they look up to and feel less alone in their experience,” Reyes says. “I also believe it's really important for survivors to see that even women with a ton of resources, wealth, and power have experienced abuse and come out the other side. It helps survivors understand that the abuse that they suffered is not their fault, and that this is an issue that touches women and girls across all levels of our socioeconomic spectrum.”