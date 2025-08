Maybe Sydney Sweeney Is Exactly Who She Appears To Be

Now that Sweeney is their icon, you’d think that if she wasn’t aligned with MAGA’s views, she’d want to squash those rumors, too. For whatever reason, instead of coming to the obvious conclusion that Sweeney knows exactly what’s happening and either agrees with these conservative stances or simply just doesn’t care that she’s the poster child for white supremacists, I’ve seen posts and comments trying to explain away Sweeney’s involvement in her string of controversies. She only went to Amazon supervillain Jeff Bezos’ wedding because he’s an investor in her lingerie line ! She’s only a registered Republican for tax purposes! Her team is picking these ads for her to do and she’s too naive to stop them! Ignorance as a virtue is something only white women seem to be afforded. Sweeney is 27-years-old, and has been vocal about how involved she is in the business of her brand and her desire to make money beyond acting. American Eagle’s VP of marketing reportedly wrote on LinkedIn that, “During a Zoom call with Sydney, we asked the question, ‘How far do you want to push it?’ Without hesitation, she smirked and said, ‘Let’s push it, I’m game.’”