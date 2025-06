Why Love Island USA Watch Parties Feel Like A ’90s Throwback

Since Season 7 premiered in early June, Love Island USA has become appointment TV, racking up more than 1 billion minutes viewed. According to Deadline , about 39% of viewers are new to the franchise. Night after night, conversations flood timelines, FYPs, and group chats with real-time reactions and recaps of the drama that ensued in Fiji, where the show is filmed. On social media alone, the show has generated 54 million interactions across Instagram , Facebook, X and YouTube . As a result, Love Island watch parties have been in high demand and are popping up in cities across the country.