MCJ: I think Mara does such a beautiful job, and it really is a testament to her writing. Initially picking up the script, there was this line that really stuck out to me. If I'm going to be honest, I was nervous to step into Justin. He's such a vulnerable and such an emotional guy. I was like, "My guys are going to make fun of me for sure about this." But there was this line that he said that he had one foot in confidence and the other foot in insecurity. And I thought there was something so palpable and raw about that. I think it's important because I've never seen a [character like] Justin on screen before. It's important for young boys to really see someone who's able to communicate in that way.