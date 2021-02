Not To Be That Person, But How Did Peter Kavinsky Get Into Stanford?

The university application process is a lot of work, and it usually starts years before you even send any application materials out into the world. My post-high school preparation began sophomore year of high school after visiting my sister at The University of Texas ; I was entranced by the sprawling 40 acres and infectious school spirit of everyone on campus. (It would only take one semester at the university for me to realize that I'm truly not the school spirit sort, and I really hated walking miles each day just to get to class.). In addition to poring over various SAT prep books for months on end, I joined every honour society I could get into to spice up my resume, switched around my schedule to make sure the rigor of my courses matched my strengths — AP English and Spanish, yes. Honours calculus and physics? Anyways! — and padded my weekends with other extracurricular activities. And by the time that application season rolled around in the fall semester of my senior year, I was ready; I'd only been preparing for the past two years of my life. I can't say the same for Peter, who is somehow Stanford bound without ever picking up a single SAT prep book in any of the three films.