We’re Starting College In 2020. It Wasn’t Supposed To Be Like This

For decades now, college has occupied a larger-than-life presence in our collective idea of what it takes to be successful in America. After all, there needs to be some justification for forking over five-figures a year or signing off on astronomical loans . And so, college comes with an astounding number of expectations. It’s where people are meant to find themselves, discover their passions, fall in love, identify lifelong friends, and make raucous memories worth talking about for decades to come. But what happens when those things are no longer possible in the same way they once were, or even at all? What fills that void, and how will it shape the future for all of us? Is there good that might come out of recalibrating the way we understand what it means to get an education?For a cohort raised in the shadow of 9/11, exposed to issues like the climate crisis mass shootings , and an increasingly fraught and hateful political landscape , having their lives upended by something that feels insurmountable and out of their control is par for the course in many ways. But it’s also a bigger interruption of a generation’s formative years than we’ve seen in this country since the Vietnam War. It’s going to irrevocably shape their goals, beliefs, and worldviews, and seems poised to cement an understandable lack of trust in authority as a generational cornerstone. It’s hard for any of us, at any age, to wrap our minds around just how towering the stakes and all-encompassing our fears are right now; it’s especially difficult if you’re barely old enough to vote and will still need a fake ID to stress-drink like the rest of us on election night. Rather than try to speak for them, here’s the Class of 2024 on how their first semester is going in this new world.