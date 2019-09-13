Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
College
Home Decor
Creative Décor Ideas For Temporary Bedrooms
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
Chic String Lights That Will Elevate Any Space
by
Venus Wong
Work & Money
The Best Online Jobs For College Students Looking To Make Extra Cash
by
Anabel Pasarow
Work & Money
How To Save Money In College, According To A College Student
by
Ava Levinson
More from College
Body
What To Do When You Feel Homesick
Molly Longman
Sep 13, 2019
College
I Got $40,000 In Scholarship Money & Still Have Two Jobs To Pay For College
Olivia Harrison
Sep 12, 2019
Best Coffee
The Best Single-Serve Coffee Makers For College Dorm Rooms
Olivia Harrison
Sep 11, 2019
Back to Reality
These Highly Rated Mini Fridges Will Ensure You Never Have To Lea...
by
Olivia Harrison
College
10 Highly Rated Laundry Bags That Are Ideal For Dorm & Apartment ...
by
Olivia Harrison
Wellness
Looking For Friends In A New City? This Will Help
In renowned author Ann Patchett’s nonfiction work, Truth and Beauty, she tells the story of making a lifelong friend in an unorthodox way. It was fairly
by
Molly Longman
Work & Money
College Planners To Help You Live Your Best Life
by
Anabel Pasarow
Home
Your One-Stop Shop For A Dreamy Boho Home
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
by
Olivia Harrison
News
Alabama Governor Says She Won't Resign After College Blackface Sk...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey — the one who signed off on a near-total abortion ban in the state — says she has no plans to resign after a photo surfaced of h
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Sex
The Funniest College Hookup Stories On Reddit
by
Erika W. Smith
Pop Culture
Alright, Alright, Alright — Matthew McConaughey Is Now A College ...
The University of Texas announced that Matthew McConaughey will join the Department of Radio-Television-Film as a professor of practice at the Moody Colleg
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Shopping
“Back-To-School” Wardrobe Staples For The Grown-Up Office
by
Emily Ruane
Healthy Lifestyle Tips
Gen Z: Everything You Heard About The Freshman 15 Is A Lie
This week on Twitter, lots of people were sharing their sage advice for students starting their freshman year soon. Amidst the tips about not registering f
by
Cory Stieg
Guide To Great Sleep
What College Students Need To Know About Sleep Deprivation
There are so many things to look forward to when you’re going to college, but resting and relaxing typically aren’t items that make the list. C
by
Cory Stieg
Healthy Lifestyle Tips
How To Stay Healthy In College — Without Stressing Yourself Out
by
Cory Stieg
Makeup
10 Beauty Products We Loved In College — & Still Use As Adults
We left keg stands behind, but took these beauty products with us.
by
Us
Tech
A Meme For Every College Mood This Back-To-School Season
by
Anabel Pasarow
Sweet Digs
We Each Pay $2,735 A Semester For A Two-Bed Dorm Room In San Marc...
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. Today, Sydney and Reygen share wh
by
Michelle Santiago...
Sex Tips
How To Have Great Sex In College Dorm Rooms (Without Annoying You...
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Healthy Lifestyle Tips
Everything You Need To Know About Health Insurance In College
Getting ready to go away to college is like the Olympics of back-to-school shopping. Between scoring your own laptop and browsing the most perfect shower c
by
Cory Stieg
Relationships
These Are The Dating Apps That College Students Actually Use
by
Erika W. Smith
Relationships
10 Not-Lame Ways To Make Friends In College
While social media has made it easier than ever for college students to figure out where the lit parties are, or gently stalk their assigned roommate befor
by
Cory Stieg
Dating Advice
This Advice Will Make Dating In College So Much Better
A week or two into my freshman year of college, I joined a campus scavenger hunt and ended up in a group with a sophomore boy who stuck near me the whole t
by
Erika W. Smith
Beauty
12 Shower Caddies To Simplify Your Dorm Room Bathroom Routine
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Healthy Snacks
The Healthy Snacks To Stock Your Dorm Room With This Year
by
Cory Stieg
Living
Cute Lunch Totes That Are Perfectly Acceptable For Adults
We've rounded up the cutest and most adult-acceptable lunch boxes out there to up your packing swag.
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Living
Real College Students Share What To Splurge & What To Go Cheap On
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Where To Shop For Every Dorm And College Apartment Essential
by
Robyn Turk
News
Where The 2020 Candidates Stand On Student Loan Debt Forgiveness
The student debt crisis is overwhelming the nation: As of 2018, nearly 45 million Americans owe a collective $1.5 trillion in student loan debt — and mor
by
Tiffany Diane Tso
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted