Believe it or not, we’re almost in the throes of that magical season that we shopping enthusiasts refer to as “ back to school .” Sure, we’re still a little ways off from the changing of the leaves, the dropping of the mercury, and the unearthing of the knitwear , but here in the land of fashion we’re always on the lookout for that upcoming shift — be it in seasons, environments, or trends — that will dictate a new mode of dressing. And returning to school — or work — is one of the most exciting changes that happens in the calendar year, bringing with it the need for one let's-get-down-to-business bag to carry it all.