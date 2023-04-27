We Found Easy-Yet-Elevated Work Outfits For Summer

Dressing up for the office can become a dilemma during the warmer months. Looking put together when all you want to do is lounge in a sundress is a job in itself. Add finding something that's cool enough for your commute and warm enough for office air-conditioning, and it's a lot to ask. All we want is an effortlessly chic look without putting in a whole lot of effort. So it's crucial to find acceptable summer fashion for the office that prevents us from being sweaty messes.
Kit and Ace is committed to creating wardrobe staples that are functional and comfortable. The brand makes menswear and womenswear, which includes dresses and suiting separates in durable fabrics that are light- to mid-weight and don’t require dry-cleaning. The versatile clothing is also available in fresh, neutral colors like cream, navy, olive, and lilac, which can effortlessly be mixed and matched. Overall, it's a collection of tried-and-true investment pieces.
Don’t think that office attire has to be stuffy though. R29 shopping editors put Kit and Ace's new summer arrivals to the test, including a work-appropriate jumpsuit and lightweight trousers. And we found that these comfy, summer-Friday-esque pieces are so versatile that we can wear them from the office to the park to a fancy restaurant (and yes, even to bed — read on!) without feeling out of place. So if you too are in need of casual work outfits, check out our honest reviews of Kit and Ace's clothing below.
Charlotte Lewis, Sex & Wellness Writer
"I recently decided that my spring/summer uniform is going to be body-con ribbed cami dresses with oversized sweaters, and the Banyan Ribbed Dress couldn’t have fit the bill more perfectly. I ordered a size small in navy and probably could have sized down to an XS for a more body-hugging silhouette, but I don’t mind the slightly looser fit. The fabric is so incredibly soft. It feels like wearing a blanket, and I was pretty excited that it was thick enough that I could wear it without a bra (I’ve given them up post-Covid).
"I appreciate how versatile the dress is. It looked just as good solo with sandals as with my sweater and boots, and with some fancier jewelry and makeup, it could be totally appropriate for a night out. Also, I love that the navy is on the bluer side, so it gives a pop of color while still feeling like a neutral you can build on top of. The midi length is super-flattering, too, and I can already tell it’s going to be a staple in my wardrobe through the fall (with the appropriate layers, of course)."
Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
"I got the Aspen Wide Leg Pants, and can I just say, 'Wow, these pants fit me better than any pants I have ever owned' — almost like they’re tailored to me! I was initially unsure about fit since as a former swimmer, pants normally don’t fit in the crotch area or around my thighs, but not these army green bad boys! Currently, my sizing fluctuates in the 6 to 10 range depending on the brand. Using the sizing chart, I sized up a little bit, and the length, fit, and thickness of the fabric are fab.
"I love that I can dress the pants up for work or down for a little shindig, and they’re thick enough to keep me warm during a chilly spring. My roommate even wants a pair now!"
Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
"I’m not typically much of a one-piece person but Kit + Ace’s Banyan Jumpsuit might just convince me to rethink my anti-jumpsuit stance. This piece is so soft and light that it basically feels like wearing pajamas, but I’ve also been assured by multiple friends and colleagues that it is, in fact, completely work-appropriate. I’m wearing the piece in a size medium here and paired it with an open-front blazer, some statement necklaces, hoops, and a pair of spiky flats to dress it up a bit for the office, but it could easily work with a pair of sneakers and a jean jacket, too.
"The legs are a bit wider than I would have hoped for from an aesthetic perspective, but that definitely adds to the piece’s overall comfort. I’ve been trying to find a perfect travel outfit for some time now, and I’m pretty sure this is going to be my new go-to for flying."
Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer
"This is my first time trying Kit & Ace, and wow — I’m impressed. I love a power suit moment, and this dusty lilac number is so, so cool. I’m always looking for a comfortable yet stylish uniform (especially one that’ll take me from the plane to the office or an event), and this one is it. The fit of the Sublime Blazer and the Sublime Ankle Trousers is relaxed yet structured, and the Tencel fabric is lightweight and has plenty of movement.
"I layered the set over the Kit Sleeveless Halter Top, a sleek, high-neck tank in super-soft, cotton-y fabric. All in all, I’m beyond impressed with the quality and fit of Kit & Ace and will definitely be keeping the brand on my radar for future transitional pieces!"
Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"When I shop for clothes that I can potentially wear to the office, I try to make sure there’s something unique about the pieces so they don't feel too corporate-y. These Sublime Wide Leg Trousers stood out to me because they don’t have a traditional straight-leg cut, and the elastic belt-loop-free waistband offers a more relaxed fit. As opposed to the thickness of the Aspen trousers, these Sublime trousers are very lightweight, which I enjoy for some casual office vibes and think will be perfect for the warmer months.
"I opted for size 14, which fit, but I could've gone one size down because of the elastic-back waistband for a more form-fitting look. And at just 5’3”, these pants are a bit long for me, so I may need to get them tailored. But while the weather's still chilly, I’m pairing them with my trusty platform Uggs for a cozy, not-so-corporate work look."
Venus Wong, Senior Travel Writer
"A cotton T-shirt dress is the kind of breezy wardrobe staple that I love throwing on whenever it gets too hot (or I’m just too lazy to make an effort). This Brushed Skylark Dress takes it to a whole new level, though. The brushed French terry material is so impossibly soft, wearing it feels like cuddling with your favorite childhood blanket or well-worn pair of fleecy PJs. In fact, I wore this dress to bed on a recent staycation since I forgot to pack sleepwear — and had the best snooze ever. I looked polished enough for breakfast in the hotel lobby even when I rolled straight out of bed.
"There’s a bit of weight with the fabric, so it drapes really nicely over your body without looking too much like a boxy sheath. A hidden zipper pocket, cuffed sleeves, and an exposed seam down the back are the little details that communicate that this is a high-quality piece. The hem is intentionally unfinished by the brand so that you can customize the dress to your desired length; it did hit at my ankles on my 5-foot frame, so I’ll probably cut this down to calf length eventually. The earthy olive color looks so cute with warm, brown tones, which is the majority of the accessories I own, so I'm excited to dress it up with a leather braided belt, gold jewelry, and strappy sandals — though it has more than earned its keep with the coziness."
