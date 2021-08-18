The Best Work Shoes For Whatever Back-To-Office Plans You’re Stepping Into

This fall promises to be a season of transition — not only in terms of the weather forecasts but also of the hybrid WFH-meets-in-office plans. With that in mind, you'll likely need a refresher in the department of best work shoes. After all, your barking dogs have had an 18-month hiatus from the often constricting world of business casual footwear. (No one knows you're wearing bunny slippers on Zoom.)
If you're on the hunt for some new professional kicks that may catch an IRL compliment or two, look no further. For this edition of Hype Machine, we sourced several of the highest-rated, office-friendly footwear on the internet. Read on to hear more about them from actual customers who were in search of chic and comfortable shoes for their respective workplaces — and lived to tell all about their "sole"-mates.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.