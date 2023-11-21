10 Key Pieces To Build Your Office Wardrobe This Winter

You’ll likely have a few blazers already hanging in your closet (or perhaps, too many to count) but ask yourself, “Am I actually wearing them, or are they simply collecting dust?” The problem many of us have with blazers is that we haven’t found the right cut or shape for our bodies. One rule of thumb: your blazer should align with your everyday style, and work effortlessly with the rest of your wardrobe. There’s the oversized dad look, the slim style, the cropped alternative, and so many more to play with. Don’t shy from color either, as Mecca James-Williams breezily demonstrates, transforming jeans and a white vest into a pitch-perfect office look.