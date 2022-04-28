4 Ways To Style Your Workwear This Summer

What to wear to the office in summer is a conundrum as old as time. Depending on your workplace dress code, it can be a simple case of repurposing an off-duty dress with a cool blazer – or having to buy a whole new set of suits and workwear to match a stricter, smarter office vibe. And when it comes to getting dressed in the morning (remember when we were only ever working from our sofas?) it can get difficult to style your dresses, skirts, trousers and summer shoes in cute, non-boring ways.
Plus, when your commute is hot and sweaty and then your office is pumping out air-con like it's NBD, layering up without bringing out the same old, ratty cardigan every time can get tough. The same goes for after-work plans.
Wanna know how to style looks that go from day to night? Of course you do, which is why we've put together this guide for styling summer office looks, including all the fun ways to layer them. From flowy co-ords to more sophisticated silhouettes, here are four ways to style your workwear into the warmer months.
Florals Galore
A head-to-toe floral print isn't just for weekends and holidays. Equalise the print with a structured blazer and trainers or boots. You'd be surprised how much you can tailor your more feminine styles to an office environment.
Varsity Smart
Bomber jackets and varsity-style pieces can work for the office, too! Pair smart linen trousers with a bodysuit and bomber jacket for a comfortable but boardroom-appropriate 'fit. With the bodysuit underneath, you can take off your jacket and be pub garden-ready once 6pm hits.
For a stricter dress code: Pair a suit jacket with matching (or mismatching) trousers, along with loafers instead of trainers.
Neutral Basics
There's always this pressure to wear bright colours in summer but don't fret, your neutral basics can still go a long way this season. Pair a classic work shirt with a midi skirt for a stylish yet professional look. PSA: you can totally wear boots in summer – don't let anyone tell you otherwise.
For a stricter dress code: Opt for a crisp shirt – or simply layer one on top of a tee instead.
Clashing Prints
Don't be afraid of getting adventurous with your style. A print clash is an overload for the senses in the best way possible. Pair a printed midi dress with a printed blazer or shirt, then top it off with a bright pair of heeled sandals. The low heel height is key here because no one (no one!) wants blisters by 11am.
For a stricter dress code: Go for a midi or maxi dress without a slit, of course.