Does anyone else get really stumped when it comes to choosing shoes this time of year? Between wanting to shop all the latest shoe trends (there's no shortage of them RN), feeling like you've forgotten how to put an outfit together post-lockdowns and dressing practically for wet, unpredictable weather, it's easy to spend way too much time deliberating over our shoe choices.
That's why we're all about the always stylish – but often overlooked – classic loafer. Not as casual as a trainer but much comfier than a heel, plus hella relevant with the current twee revival, loafers are set to be THE footwear icon of 2022.
And ICYMI, these guys go with literally everything. So get your mini skirts and catsuits ready, put your clowncore vibes and tube socks on standby, and shop 18 of our favourite loafers right now.