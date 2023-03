As a shopping writer, I’m always on the prowl for the latest and greatest products; as a person with dodgy knees, even dodgier ankles and a love for walking, those products often tend to be footwear-related. Thanks to a laundry list of injuries (largely in part to a torn ligament a few years ago and a knee that likes, on occasion, to pop out of place) I’m not new to the term ‘orthopaedic shoe’. That said, until recently, I had a hard time finding truly supportive footwear that doesn’t just look like something a twenty-something-year-old would want to wear, but that can be worn with a whole variety of outfits. Introducing the Neo-D-Hyker from FitFlop (£120).