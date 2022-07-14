This Summer Is All About The Easy, Breezy Dress & Trainers Combo

If 'jeans and a nice top' is your fail-safe going-out formula, then 'a dress with trainers' will achieve the same for your go-to daytime look. Thanks to a growing sneaker culture and our deepening love of easy, breezy, casual looks for all occasions, we're ready to embrace the dress and trainers look for all our summer plans.
Whether it's a summer picnic, a day at the office or a night out-out in the diary, we're certain there's a perfect dress and trainers look that fits the bill. Not only are we certain, we've put together 12 different combinations just for you, for all kinds of plans.
Plus – as we continue supporting more sustainable ways to shop – you'll also find some rental and resale options, too. Don't be afraid to mix and match any of the 24 pieces while you're at it either.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.