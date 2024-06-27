What Is The “European Summer” Trend That’s All Over TikTok?

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Picture this: Your day starts with a dip in the clear blue Mediterranean, followed by an al fresco seafood lunch and a slow stroll through Positano or Cannes. We’ve all dreamed of such idyllic holiday scenes and transplanting ourselves to the Amalfi Coast, Capri or the French Riviera. And now that summer is officially here, these yearnings have paved the way for TikTok’s latest aspirational fashion trend: the “European summer aesthetic”.
Similar to past trends like quiet luxury and coastal grandmother, this aesthetic puts an emphasis on “clean”, elevated outfits — this time taking elements from classic French and Italian style. Key pieces include tailored tops, feminine dresses, matching separates and top-handle bags. This curated wardrobe can be dressed up for both day and night, as well as for hot, humid temperatures. Think: light, flowy fabrics like linen and cotton, intentional detailing like crochet and embroidery, and “old money” silhouettes (problematic implications here aside).
Although the trend namechecks the entire continent, the looks mostly refer to a romanticised idea of extended leisure time in coastal towns à la Eat Pray Love or Mamma Mia. With comfy and realistic travel staples like yoga pants considered obsolete for the European aesthetic, consumers are turning to contemporary brands such as Reformation, & Other Stories and Sézane for boat ride-worthy summer outfits.
This month, attendees’ street style at Paris and Milan men’s fashion weeks showcased looks that align with the European summer aesthetic, from freshly steamed, oversized shirts and silky headscarves to embroidered minidresses and bold jewellery. Designers’ Resort 2025 collections also featured European-inspired details — Rochas and Nanushka showcased versatile, day-to-night dresses that could easily be worn from beach to bar, while Baobab and Eudon Choi’s ruffles and sleek cutouts gave a flirty edge to sunset-appropriate looks. Versace brought out bright summer co-ords, while Cinq à Sept debuted a Sophia Loren-esque cinched waist — all falling under the rank of swanky casual ‘fits.
@justjessmaybe IT GIRL Series: 💕where to get your euro fits @Just Jess Ortiz 💕 what to wear in Spain @Just Jess Ortiz 💕Where to get Jewelry: @Just Jess Ortiz Here are some Summer Europe outfits 2024, and some Summer Style Inspo for ya 🌞 where are you headed this summer in Europe? I cant wait to put together my summer europe outfit ideas you just wait 😇 #outfitinspo #fashiontok #outfitinspiration #europefashion #summertrends #greenscreen #creatorsearchinsights ♬ original sound - Just Jess Ortiz
In a video that now has over 800,000 views, TikTok creator Jessica Ortiz (@justjessmaybe) described the aesthetic against a green screen of summer outfits like colourful milkmaid dresses, white tiered skirts, butter yellow hues and linen shorts (not denim shorts).
“If you want to be that It Girl during your Euro vacation, this is what they’re going to be wearing,” Ortiz says at the start of the video. She says the aesthetic is all about details like drop waists, corsets, layered jewellery and accessories, and emphasises the importance of comfort via lightweight shirts and flat sandals.
“I started making my Europe vacation videos because I was figuring out what I was going to wear in each country I was going to,” Ortiz, who is based in Texas, tells Refinery29. “One of my best friends helped me pack my wardrobe based on a few things: mainly to fit in as much as possible as a tourist and to suit the weather.” Her video is now peppered with comments asking for recommendations for various European destinations like Greece, Italy and the south of France.
While many of these commenters are looking ahead to planned Europe trips, this aesthetic is not at all restricted to travelling. “The European aesthetic allows people to romanticise their lives, letting them bring out the best versions of themselves,” stylist Carlotta Constant tells Refinery29. “It encourages people to escape modern anxieties and embrace simplicity.”
Constant splits her time between London and Monaco but her tips for achieving a European summer aesthetic apply to any locale. “It's all about layering and comfort. From a black, off-the-shoulder top and a low-waist silk skirt paired with barely there makeup to a more colourful two-piece ensemble, anything goes,” she says. “Also, comfortable sandals are a must.” Constant currently lives in a red and white overshirt from Rhode, a Gant linen maxi dress and her go-to Loro Piana linen shorts.
For some brands like Lisa Says Gah, this European-inspired aesthetic has been popular for years. Their widely successful Italian Summer print — featuring bright, hand-painted tomatoes, baguettes, sardine cans and other picnic-basket items — launched in 2022. “As a California brand, it's always been second nature to find inspiration from the incredible bounty of cuisines and produce,” founder and CEO Lisa Bühler tells Refinery29. “There are parallels between Italian and Californian food cultures: great wine and gorgeous produce enjoyed al fresco under the warm summer sun.”
One of Lisa Says Gah’s bestsellers is a straight-leg jean in their colourful, Italy-inspired Buon Appetito print (which they offer from US sizes 0 to 30). “Ultimately, the success stems from the undeniable joy of wearing something so eye-catching and cheerful,” Bühler says. “The print is versatile enough to wear every day and for special occasions. Why not add some joy to your closet?”
Similar to the mindset of dressing for the job you want and not the job you have, dressing towards an aspirational lifestyle can positively boost your everyday wardrobe. Ortiz says that travelling has helped her learn about her personal style. “I’ve now invested in some versatile basics, like a good pair of trousers and plain tanks and tops,” she says. “Also dressing up every time you go out anywhere? I don’t normally do that in the States but I adapted real quick and now I try to make an effort.”
Next step? Fully embracing the European summer lifestyle by taking all of August off.