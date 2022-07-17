"Also, I worry that if I subscribed to the clean girl aesthetic and bought the makeup for it, not only would I lose a lot of money because makeup isn’t cheap, I might start to like my skin better, but only in the makeup-induced perfection which isn’t how it always looks. I don’t have perfect skin, and I don’t think that makes me a dirty girl (lol). It just makes me a normal girl. I’m not fully against the aesthetic. In fact, if you like it, I love it! But I personally will not be partaking in this trend. However, once I get my bag up, you might see me in those aisles shopping for the necessary Glossier products. (Very doubtful.) Until then, I’m going to stick to pretending my current approach is an aesthetic – the 'normal girl' aesthetic."