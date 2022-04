Piper believes that the haul mindset sets us up for failure. Constantly watching videos of new launches gives us a feeling of FOMO and suggests we can never have enough. "Social media has become a space where people literally press us to buy shit we don't need — or to compare our lives," Piper says. "Both are harmful not just for our souls, but for the planet. This leads to overconsumption, not to mention low self-worth and contentment." But what troubles Piper the most, is when she sees 'sustainable haul' videos, or clips promoting a bevy of new, supposedly sustainable products — of which there are a growing handful on TikTok. There are videos captioned: "Rating products from my most recent eco-friendly beauty haul", for example, while the hashtag #cleanbeautyhaul is also growing in numbers. "While I love that the market has become replete with more eco-leaning options, it's indisputable," says Piper. "The most sustainable things already exist; they're the items you already own."