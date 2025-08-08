MAC VIVA GLAM Joins Forces With BirthFund To Make Maternal Care Mainstream
When it comes to beauty brands giving back, few walk the walk quite like MAC Cosmetics. Through its VIVA GLAM initiative (which celebrated 30 years last year), the brand has donated over half a billion dollars to various causes supporting the fight against HIV/AIDS, as well as environmental impact and gender and racial equality. Today, MAC is furthering its impact by adding maternal care to its roster of VIVA GLAM recipients through a new partnership with birthFUND.
The Los Angeles-based organization is dedicated to making midwifery care accessible to families in need. It was partially inspired by founder Elaine Welteroth’s experience having her first son in 2022.
“I went into my first pregnancy thinking I was going to give birth in the hospital, the way it's been normalized my whole life,” Welteroth tells Refinery29. “And yet, I could not find care that made me feel safe in the midst of a surging maternal mortality crisis that we know [disproportionately affects] Black women.” After being introduced to midwifery care in her third trimester, Welteroth says it “completely changed the trajectory of not just my pregnancy and giving birth, but also my life.”
Here’s why access to midwifery care matters: According to the World Health Organization, midwives can help prevent over 80% of all maternal deaths, stillbirths, and neonatal deaths. Not to be mistaken for doulas, midwives are clinically trained professionals who offer a holistic approach to care with a focus on both mental and physical well-being. BirthFUND was founded not only with the mission of saving lives but also to empower mothers throughout pregnancy and beyond. “We’re living at a time where up to 50% of mothers describe their birth experiences as ‘traumatic’, says Welteroth. “The most empowering thing I have ever done was giving birth on my terms. It changed me fundamentally.”
With a $200,000 grant from MAC VIVA GLAM, birthFUND will now be able to completely cover costs for a fourth cohort of families who otherwise would not be able to afford midwifery care. Through its partner organization, The Victoria Project, birthFUND also provides culturally affirming, ongoing support to families and midwives, ensuring care every step of the way. “VIVA GLAM has always stood for using the power of beauty to spark bold, meaningful change – and this partnership with birthFUND and The Victoria Project is a powerful new chapter in that legacy,” said Rachel Lockett, Vice President of Marketing for M·A·C North America via press release.
“The spirit of this movement is: we don't need permission to save ourselves,” she says. “We can activate in real time."
