“I went into my first pregnancy thinking I was going to give birth in the hospital, the way it's been normalized my whole life,” Welteroth tells Refinery29. “And yet, I could not find care that made me feel safe in the midst of a surging maternal mortality crisis that we know [disproportionately affects] Black women.” After being introduced to midwifery care in her third trimester, Welteroth says it “completely changed the trajectory of not just my pregnancy and giving birth, but also my life.”