These MAC Makeup Products Made Me Fall Back In Love With The Brand

Before Fenty, Rare Beauty and Glossier burst onto the scene, MAC was the makeup brand that had many of us hook, line and sinker. I remember my first MAC purchase vividly: I painstakingly shade-matched the Studio Fix Fluid SPF15 Foundation only to drop it in the bathroom sink when I got it home. I'm still not over it.
I could reminisce about the glory days of the nearly 40-year-old makeup brand for quite some time but its popularity has stuck. In 2023, MAC is still one of the best places to buy long-lasting foundation, lash-lengthening mascara and lipstick that stays put for hours on end. This is thanks in part to its loyal influencer fan base, though MAC has long been a go-to brand for professional makeup artists backstage at London Fashion Week — and they know their stuff.
Sold in over 120 countries across the globe, the brand's popularity truly stretches. From Ruby Woo to Studio Fix, I vowed to try out all of MAC's bestsellers to see which products are really worth buying — and which ones you might want to leave behind.
