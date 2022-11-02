MAC’s Black Panther Makeup Embraces My Blackness As Much As I Do

Let's get into the lips. The Black Panther collection supplies us with three liquid lipsticks. Similar to some of the eyeshadows, they also shimmer, and I have to admit that this turned me off at first. I find it hard to subscribe to glittery lips as an adult, but I don't judge a lipstick by its tube. It actually applied metallic and was very creamy. "Show Off" (deep salmon) and "Wakanda Forever" (simple purple) are very cute. That said, "Thicker Than Water" stood out the most. Contrary to its implied shade, it's not as blood red as it is burgundy, dare I say even garnet.