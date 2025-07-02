Lancôme’s New Lip Gloss Is A Grown-Up Version Of Juicy Tubes & It’s Incredible

“Growing up, Juicy Tubes were always out of my budget, so I have to admit, I’ve never actually tried the cult-favorite gloss. I know — how did I get this job, again? Because of that, I had nothing to compare JuicyTreat to, but it didn’t matter. I think I’ve found the ultimate gloss in Idôle Nude. I expected it to be really sheer, but the pigment packs a punch and looks like I’m wearing the perfect nude lipstick underneath. And the shine? Gorgeous — and without stickiness. When the day comes, I know it will be part of my wedding makeup look; it’s giving blushing bride. Every shade has a slight minty tingle — subtle, but I’m convinced it helps my lips look plumper. That, and the 20% squalane, of course, which moisturises deeply. Lastly, the chunky — actually, ergonomic — applicator makes top-ups easy, even without a mirror.”