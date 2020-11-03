I Tried 11 “Cult” Skincare Products & Here Are My Honest Thoughts

When it comes to skincare in particular, a cult product pretty much always boasts buzzy ingredients (maybe hyaluronic acid, retinol or vitamin C, for example), shelfie-worthy packaging, eco-friendly credentials and, of course, unrivalled results.
Whether it's a moisturiser, cleanser or serum, said cult product almost always has fans in top dermatologists, expert facialists and beauty influencers and editors worldwide. But do they really live up to the hype?
From Weleda Skin Food to Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, I tried 11 skincare products the beauty industry can't stop talking about. Here are my unfiltered thoughts...
