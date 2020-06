The New Retinol & 6 Other Ingredients That’ll Transform Lockdown Skin

Dr Parisha says that while more research is required into electrolytes, the idea is that if the serum or moisturiser contains these minerals, they will be soaked into the skin through hair follicles and water channels, helping to increase moisture content and giving skin a pillowy, radiant appearance. "They work alongside other skin-saving ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and ceramides (both found in the skin naturally) to maintain the skin barrier and water content in the skin," she adds. Consistency is key and the ingredient works well with skincare products including exfoliating acids retinol and hyaluronic acid . "Electrolytes can be easily incorporated into existing skincare regimes to give you that extra hydrating boost," adds Dr Parisha.