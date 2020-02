What exactly does overloaded skin look like and how can we wean ourselves off these jam-packed, luxury skincare routines, which might actually be doing us more harm than good? "I have noticed a big trend for 'product overload' and there are more patients that come in with congested skin or problems they haven't experienced before," explains Dr Pamela Benito , aesthetic doctor and skincare expert. Dr Benito adds: "Your skin could be oily and quite sticky because your skincare is just sitting on the surface, but overloading your skin can also result in dryness, irritation and redness. You may also notice worsened breakouts and blocked pores ( blackheads and comedones – small flesh-coloured bumps) where the skin just looks generally clogged."