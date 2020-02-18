Why You’re Suddenly Seeing Mushrooms Everywhere

Depending on how you feel about wellness fads, the validity of mushrooms as a medicine is easy to embrace or dismiss. I fall more on the sceptical side, but I’m mindful of what is at the root of my scepticism: is it from seeing too many fads come and go (hi CBD oil) which seem to have only placebo effects? Or is it rooted in a subconscious belief that anything not sanctified by Western medicine must be a con? It’s probably a mixture of both. There is some compelling evidence and a long history to suggest that mushrooms shouldn’t be rejected out of hand. Yet while there seems to be limited harm in consuming mushrooms for their claimed wellness benefits, taking them to 'cure cancer' is far from a good idea if you forgo other treatments. It is always wise to be mindful of hyperbolic claims and think about where you are getting these mushrooms from. With every new health or wellness interest comes a flurry of related products, often with little to no evidence to support their claims.