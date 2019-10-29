The leaves have turned, the nights are dark, and before we even realised, autumn had crept up on us. This season, we’re looking at nature, escaping the hard edges and cacophony of sounds that come with city life and delving deep into the forest.
Luxuriating in homespun fabrics, heritage patterns and arts-and-crafts colour palettes, the catwalks of AW19 were brimming with simple pleasures – an argyle sweater here, a crocheted scarf there – which, in the face of an impending Brexit, felt like a retreat to a place of safety and comfort for designers. Alexa Chung’s show notes for her collection ‘Off the Grid, But Not for Long,’ conjured up the idea of an escape: her women, running from impending attack, are "growing their own food and figuring out how to be self-sufficient," while Molly Goddard’s trio of patchwork and mismatched knits embodied the throw-it-on-and-go attire of wild walks in the vast countryside.
Perhaps the mood wasn’t the sartorial result of a fantasist’s withdrawal from the current political situation, but instead a reflection of wellness and nature, which, thanks to technology ruling every aspect of our lives, we crave as an antidote to the omnipresent digital. Whether it’s forest bathing or foraging for mushrooms, or simply filling your flat with plants, we’re all seeking comfort in the natural world right now.
With this search comes cosiness, too. For designers outside of London Fashion Week, this quiet repose came in the form of teddy bear faux fur, homely tartan, tactile shearling and a thoroughly autumnal palette of mustard, chocolate and rust. Whatever you’re escaping from this season, wrap yourself up in a protective layer of autumn’s most comforting pieces, and off into the woods you go.
Victoria Beckham Argyle Sweatervest, £850, similar available at Victoria Beckham; Alexachung Prairie Dress, coming soon at Alexachung; ASH Biker Boots, £279, available at ASH.
Monki Roll Neck Top, £15, available at ASOS; Chopova Lowena Tartan Skirt, £675, available at Matches Fashion; ASOS Mary Jane Shoes, £30, available at ASOS.
Baum Und Pferdgarten Oversized Knit, £319, available at Baum Und Pferdgarten; Colville Wool Scarf, £635, available at Matches Fashion; Marine Serre Moon Print Leggings, £300, available at Matches Fashion; Marks & Spencer Leather Skirt, £199, available at Marks & Spencer; Kurt Geiger Tilly Boots, £119, available at Kurt Geiger.
Ganni Poplin Shirt, £140, available at Matches Fashion; Rejina Pyo Cropped Trousers, £475, available at Farfetch; ASOS Mary Jane Shoes, as before.
Zara Printed Blouse, £49.99, available at Zara; Colville Chain Necklace, £1,265, available at Matches Fashion.
