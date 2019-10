Luxuriating in homespun fabrics, heritage patterns and arts-and-crafts colour palettes, the catwalks of AW19 were brimming with simple pleasures – an argyle sweater here, a crocheted scarf there – which, in the face of an impending Brexit, felt like a retreat to a place of safety and comfort for designers. Alexa Chung ’s show notes for her collection ‘ Off the Grid, But Not for Long ,’ conjured up the idea of an escape: her women, running from impending attack, are "growing their own food and figuring out how to be self-sufficient," while Molly Goddard ’s trio of patchwork and mismatched knits embodied the throw-it-on-and-go attire of wild walks in the vast countryside.