15 Co-Ord Styles For Every Type Of Summer Plan

Ebony-Renee Baker
Photo Courtesy of Damson Madder.
Over the past two years, choosing what to wear for the day ahead was a skill we didn't really have to flex. If that skill has been feeling a little rusty lately as we collectively remember what it's like to be a fully functioning adult not confined to the same four walls, you're not alone. One solution to make those decisions easier? Co-ords baby, co-ords.
Matching sets are ideal, fun-yet-formal outfits that require minimal effort (and offer up more time for hitting the snooze button). From office-appropriate pantsuits to glammed-up skirt-and-top sets, there's a co-ord style for every occasion. Not only are they comfortable and easy to slip on but the look makes the transition from sweaty commute to air-conditioned office a sartorial breeze.
To score some easy 'fits that'll get you through all your summer plans, scroll on for our favourite co-ords, handpicked by us.

For a night out

The next time you get a 'what are you wearing?' message, prepare for some flame emoji responses to come your way. From Zara's skirt set to Monki's metallic 'fit, these will be your new favourite looks for going out-out.
Shop This
Zara
Voluminous Top
£49.99
Zara
Zara
Draped Short Skirt
£49.99
Zara
Shop This
Monki
Blue Metallic Tube Top
£18.00
Monki
Monki
Metallic Blue Flared Trousers
£35.00
Monki
Monki
Blue Metallic Mini Skirt
£25.00
Monki
Shop This
Collusion Plus
Flower Print Mesh Cami
£11.99
ASOS
Collusion Plus
Flower Print Mesh Midi Skirt
£17.99
ASOS

For the office

Sleek suits are a classic way to be stylish yet professional. If you're looking to stray from your typical pant- or short-suit, try these printed or cropped alternatives to shake things up a bit. Tip: opt for linen in the office during the warmer months. Despite the fabric's tendency to wrinkle with every subtle movement, it's delightfully light on the skin.
Shop This
Desigual
Flower Zebra Shirt
£179.00
Desigual
Desigual
High-waisted Long Trousers
£144.00
Desigual
Shop This
Daily Paper
Brown Marimba Blazer
£150.00
Daily Paper
Daily Paper
Brown Meadow Pants
£115.00
Daily Paper
Shop This
Ghospell
Property Wrap Top
£52.00
Ghospell
Ghospell
Property Wrap Skirt
£65.00
Ghospell

For the wedding guest outfit

If your diary is looking anything like ours, then you've got multiple weddings to attend over the coming year. It's tempting to go for a dress when it comes to selecting your guest outfit but why not try a skirt co-ord instead? Ultra chic, if you ask us.
Shop This
Rezek Studio
Mint Star Corset
£228.00
Rezek Studio
Rezek Studio
Mint Shimmy Skirt
£140.00
Rezek Studio
Shop This
Mango
Oversized Satin Shirt
£35.99
Mango
Mango
Midi Satin Skirt
£35.99
Mango
Shop This
Simply Be
Flourish Cold Shoulder Mixed Ivory Print P...
£41.00
Simply Be
Simply Be
Flourish Mixed Print Frill Wrap Skirt
£45.00
Simply Be

For the casual weekend

When the weekend arrives, no one wants to be spending most of it getting ready to meet friends or see family, right? From a denim short-suit to a relaxed trouser, these will convince your loved ones that you didn't lie in until 20 minutes before leaving the house.
Shop This
Lee Jeans
Stella Short
£55.00
Lee Jeans
Lee Jeans
Shortsleeve Jacket
£95.00
Lee Jeans
Shop This
Damson Madder
Maggie Flower Vase Scallop Blouse
£50.00
Damson Madder
Damson Madder
Maggie Flower Vase Scallop Shorts
£45.00
Damson Madder
Warehouse
Petite Plisse Short Sleeve Revere Shirt
£24.50£35.00
Warehouse
Warehouse
Petite Plisse Trouser
£34.30£49.00
Warehouse
Shop This
Warehouse
Petite Plisse Short Sleeve Revere Shirt
£24.50£35.00
Warehouse
Warehouse
Petite Plisse Trouser
£34.30£49.00
Warehouse

For the holidays

Gorgeous gorgeous girls pack light by filling their holiday looks with co-ords! Better yet, these options – from Hayley Menzies to Free People – are easy to mix and match, too.
Shop This
Hayley Menzies
Alegria Jacquard Waistcoat
£250.00
Hayley Menzies
Hayley Menzies
Alegria Jacquard One Sleeve Top
£200.00
Hayley Menzies
Hayley Menzies
Alegria Jacquard Maxi Skirt
£320.00
Hayley Menzies
Shop This
Fanfare
Ethically Made Cornflower Blue Linen Summe...
£175.00
Fanfare
Shop This
Free People
At Ease Set
£88.00
Free People
