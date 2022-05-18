Over the past two years, choosing what to wear for the day ahead was a skill we didn't really have to flex. If that skill has been feeling a little rusty lately as we collectively remember what it's like to be a fully functioning adult not confined to the same four walls, you're not alone. One solution to make those decisions easier? Co-ords baby, co-ords.
Matching sets are ideal, fun-yet-formal outfits that require minimal effort (and offer up more time for hitting the snooze button). From office-appropriate pantsuits to glammed-up skirt-and-top sets, there's a co-ord style for every occasion. Not only are they comfortable and easy to slip on but the look makes the transition from sweaty commute to air-conditioned office a sartorial breeze.
To score some easy 'fits that'll get you through all your summer plans, scroll on for our favourite co-ords, handpicked by us.
For a night out
The next time you get a 'what are you wearing?' message, prepare for some flame emoji responses to come your way. From Zara's skirt set to Monki's metallic 'fit, these will be your new favourite looks for going out-out.
For the office
Sleek suits are a classic way to be stylish yet professional. If you're looking to stray from your typical pant- or short-suit, try these printed or cropped alternatives to shake things up a bit. Tip: opt for linen in the office during the warmer months. Despite the fabric's tendency to wrinkle with every subtle movement, it's delightfully light on the skin.
For the wedding guest outfit
If your diary is looking anything like ours, then you've got multiple weddings to attend over the coming year. It's tempting to go for a dress when it comes to selecting your guest outfit but why not try a skirt co-ord instead? Ultra chic, if you ask us.
For the casual weekend
When the weekend arrives, no one wants to be spending most of it getting ready to meet friends or see family, right? From a denim short-suit to a relaxed trouser, these will convince your loved ones that you didn't lie in until 20 minutes before leaving the house.
For the holidays
Gorgeous gorgeous girls pack light by filling their holiday looks with co-ords! Better yet, these options – from Hayley Menzies to Free People – are easy to mix and match, too.
