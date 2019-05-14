Story from Fashion

24 Denim Shorts That Are Always Cool, Never Basic

Eliza Huber, Us
Denim shorts, much like the crop tops or tight dresses of the world, tend to dance on that fine line between cool and basic. It's all too easy to settle for the mass-fashion end of the spectrum when it comes to these types of trends (you know those millions of "meh" options we're talking about). But if you're looking to edge toward the side of cool, it's all about knowing where to shop.
While we all have that pair of cut-off denim shorts that we reach for during too-hot weekends, you won't regret having an alternative on hand that's a little more of a conversation starter. Wouldn't you rather show up to a party and stand out? Exactly. Click on to shop some next-level denim, and leave those denim diaper shorts in the back of your drawer in exchange for these picks ahead.
1 of 24
Photo Courtesy of Acne Studios.
Shop This
INFO
Acne Studios
Denim Shorts
$220.00
2 of 24
Photo Courtesy of & Other Stories.
Shop This
INFO
& Other Stories
Raw Hem Denim Shorts
$55.00
3 of 24
Photo Courtesy of H&M.
Shop This
INFO
H&M Plus
Plus-size Denim Shorts
$24.99
4 of 24
Shop This
INFO
Zara
High Waist Short
$39.90
5 of 24
Photo Courtesy of Mango.
Shop This
INFO
Mango
Frayed Hem Denim Shorts
$45.99
6 of 24
Photo Courtesy of Aritzia.
Shop This
INFO
Denim Forum
Denim Bermuda Short
$78.00
7 of 24
Photo Courtesy of Ganni.
Shop This
INFO
Ganni
Washed Denim Shorts
$315.00
8 of 24
Photo Courtesy of H&M.
Shop This
INFO
H&M
Denim Shorts High Waist
$9.99
9 of 24
Photo Courtesy of Matches Fashion.
Shop This
INFO
Étoile Isabel Marant
Cindy Raw-hem Denim Shorts
$175.00
10 of 24
Photo Courtesy of Opening Ceremony.
Shop This
INFO
Levi's Vintage
501 Taper Customized Cut Off Shorts
$150.00
11 of 24
Photo Courtesy of ASOS.
Shop This
INFO
Liquor N Poker
Plus-size Boyfriend Short
$45.00
12 of 24
Photo Courtesy of Shopbop.
Shop This
INFO
Agolde
Dee Ultra High Rise Shorts
$128.00
13 of 24
Photo Courtesy of Nanushka.
Shop This
INFO
Nanushka
Rasa Shorts With Western Details
$246.00
14 of 24
Photo Courtesy of Eloquii.
Shop This
INFO
Eloquii
Plus Size Denim Bermuda Short
$52.95
15 of 24
Photo Courtesy of The Frankie Shop.
Shop This
INFO
The Frankie Shop
Inside Out Faded Blue Denim Shorts
$95.00
16 of 24
Photo Courtesy of Free People.
Shop This
INFO
Free People
Caroline Cut Off Denim Shorts
$88.00
17 of 24
Photo Courtesy of 3x1.
Shop This
INFO
3x1
Carter High Rise Short
$195.00
18 of 24
Shop This
INFO
Pixie Market
Paperbag Waist Denim Shorts
$90.00
19 of 24
Photo Courtesy of Moda Operandi.
Shop This
INFO
Citizens of Humanity
Bailey Frayed Denim Shorts
$250.00
20 of 24
Photo Courtesy of American Eagle Outfitters.
Shop This
INFO
AEO
High-waisted Denim Festival Midi Short
$49.95$37.46
21 of 24
Shop This
INFO
BDG
Denim Carpenter Short
$59.00
22 of 24
Photo Courtesy of Reformation.
Shop This
INFO
Reformation
Dixie High Rise Jean Short
$78.00
23 of 24
Photo Courtesy of Topshop.
Shop This
INFO
Topshop
Paper Bag Denim Shorts
$60.00
24 of 24
Photo Courtesy of Farfetch.
Shop This
INFO
McQ Alexander McQueen
Patch Detail Jean Shorts
$261.00
