Denim shorts, much like the crop tops or tight dresses of the world, tend to dance on that fine line between cool and basic. It's all too easy to settle for the mass-fashion end of the spectrum when it comes to these types of trends (you know those millions of "meh" options we're talking about). But if you're looking to edge toward the side of cool, it's all about knowing where to shop.
While we all have that pair of cut-off denim shorts that we reach for during too-hot weekends, you won't regret having an alternative on hand that's a little more of a conversation starter. Wouldn't you rather show up to a party and stand out? Exactly. Click on to shop some next-level denim, and leave those denim diaper shorts in the back of your drawer in exchange for these picks ahead.
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 24
Shop This
2 of 24
Advertisement
3 of 24
4 of 24
Shop This
5 of 24
6 of 24
7 of 24
Shop This
Advertisement
8 of 24
Shop This
9 of 24
10 of 24
11 of 24
12 of 24
Advertisement
13 of 24
14 of 24
15 of 24
16 of 24
17 of 24
Shop This
Advertisement
18 of 24
19 of 24
20 of 24
21 of 24
Shop This
22 of 24
23 of 24
24 of 24
Advertisement