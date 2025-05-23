Best Under $150 Fashion Picks For Every Summer Occasion

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Refinery 29’s Global Fashion Director Irina Grechko knows a thing or two (or twenty-two!) about what makes a good fashion investment. Watch this space monthly to get answers to all your shopping questions, and insights on the season’s top trends and covetable styles, as Irina shares her shopping picks as if it’s her job… because it is.
While the solstice may mark the formal start of summer, Memorial Day is the unofficial kickoff of the warm-weather season. The holiday weekend brings the return of whites, leg-baring dresses, and seasonal accessories like open-toe shoes and trendy sunglasses. If you're in the process of flipping your closet from spring (or, if you're a hopeless procrastinator like me... maybe even winter), now's the perfect time to reassess your summer wardrobe and decide which seen-better-days basics need replacing — and which fresh-off-the-runway trends are still missing.
But filling those wardrobe gaps doesn’t have to drain your paycheck. Plenty of reader-favorite retailers are offering this season’s best summer trends for under $150. Ahead, our favorite fashion picks for every summery occasion, from vacation to wedding season.
Summer Fashion Under $150: Wardrobe Staples
Update your basics with luxe, versatile additions: soft, breezy sweaters to unwrap from your shoulders during sunset beach walks; go-with-everything cotton tees; pants that go from plane to sightseeing; and foolproof denim. If you're investing in one sneaker trend this summer, make it a slimmer, retro-inspired pair. Add soft flats for packing ease. Finish any outfit with classic hoops (and a swipe of red lipstick).
Summer Fashion Under $150: Vacation Wear
This season is packed with fun prints — think fruit, stripes, and sea motifs. On the flip side, monochromatic linen sets remain wardrobe heroes, with endlessly mixable pieces. No matter your vibe, let your accessories do the talking: nostalgic jelly shoes, statement bags, and bandanas that double as tops or handbag wraps (if Labubus aren’t your thing).
Summer Fashion Under $150: Work Wear
A 9-to-5 wardrobe doesn’t have to be a boring one. Look for staples with a twist: collarless blazers, asymmetrical shirting, and Bermuda short suits. For those who wear jeans year-round, a denim dress is an easy office win. Suede-like textures are still trending, too, especially in slouchy bags and buttery-soft shoes that'll earn their fair share of compliments.
Summer Fashion Under $150: Wedding Guest
If your weekend calendar is packed with weddings, don’t burn your budget on one-and-done looks. Reach for dresses, jumpsuits, or separates that can be styled up or down for multiple dress codes. Then let high-impact accessories do the heavy lifting — no one’s noticing a repeat when your shoes and earrings are stealing the spotlight.
Summer Fashion Under $150: Trend Must-Haves
If your closet needs a trend refresh, summer 2025 has you covered. Think retro polka dots, boho ruffles, east-west bags, and thong kitten heels. European summer and fisherman-core are still holding strong, as are butter yellow and the barrel-leg jean— just in case you’re fashionably late to the party.
