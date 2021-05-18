A Comprehensive Guide To The Best Memorial Day Sales

Alexandra Polk
The actual holiday weekend has yet to roll around but that's not stopping 2021's slew of Memorial Day sales from prematurely parading out. If you’re in the market for big deals on things like the best mattresses with sky-high reviews or the most coveted Dyson vacuums, then now is the time to make such weighty purchases for less. (Plus, why not get your sale sleuthing done now so you can stay chillin’ by the pool all weekend long like your bank holiday PTO intended?) On top of premium beds and cleaning gadgets, there are plenty of excellent fashion warehouse sales, marked-down sex toys, discounted outdoor furniture finds, and more worthwhile steals to go around. Below, peruse all of the best Memorial Day sales you can shop starting now and right on through the main May 31 event. Go forth and cart your heart out with the knowledge that you definitely scored that reclining beach chair for the best possible price. We'll just be here, behind this screen, keeping tabs on the latest discounts as they continue to drop.
Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales

35% Off Cocoon By Sealy Mattresses

$225 Off Saatva Mattresses

Score $225 off every $1000 Saatva Mattress purchase including the top-selling Saatva Classic Mattress. Use this exclusive link to get the special Refinery29 deal.

Up To $500 Off Tempur-Pedic Mattresses

Best Memorial Day Clothing Sales

Up To 80% Off Fashion At Verishop

Up To 50% Off Select & Other Stories Items

Madewell Clothing Starting As Low As $20 At Nordstrom Rack

Best Amazon Memorial Day Sales

Best Amazon Summer Dress Deals

Dyson Vacuums Up To 23% Off

Major Deals On Sexual Wellness

Best Walmart Memorial Day Sales

Best Patio & Outdoor Furniture Deals

Scoop Summer Dresses & Essentials Starting At $20

Best Memorial Day Vacuum Sales

$100 Off Dyson Vacuums At Dyson.com

Up To 30% Off Shark Vacuums At Amazon

Up To $140 Off iRobot Vacuums At Walmart

Best Memorial Day Sex Toy Deals

Ella Paradis Bestselling Sex Toys Up To 85% Off

Up To 50% Off Lovehoney Toys For Couples

Up To 50% Off Adam & Eve Vibrators

Best Memorial Day Outdoor Furniture Sales

Major Deals On Patio Furniture, Rugs, Grill Accessories & More At Wayfair

Extra 20% Off Overstock Garden & Patio

Major Outdoor Furniture Deals At West Elm

Best Memorial Day Beauty Sales

Up To 50% Off Sephora Hair Care Faves

50% Off Ulta Hair Care Essentials

Up To 80% Off Verishop Beauty & Wellness

Best Memorial Day Tech & TV Deals

Apple Watches, AirPods, Laptops, & More Discounts At Amazon

Up To $500 Off Samsung TVs At Walmart

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

