ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Most Wanted
ADVERTISEMENT

Coach Outlet’s Memorial Day Sale Just Dropped — Snag These Picks Stat

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated May 21, 2025, 4:02 PM
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Photo: Courtesy of Coach.
Coach Outlet just gave us another reason to count down to Memorial Day weekend — and it involves seriously good deals. While the reader-favorite brand already offers plenty of discounted styles, you can now score an extra 20% off select products (automatically applied at checkout), including new straw bags, trendy fisherman sandals, and butter-yellow everything.

We scoured the retailer’s Memorial Day deals section to round up the best bags and summer sandals to snag before they sell out. From spacious totes that double as work bags to crossbodies you won’t want to run errands without, Coach Outlet’s Memorial Day deals are the perfect addition to your summer outfits.

Read on to shop our favorite Coach picks before the sale ends on May 27.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
DashDividers_1_500x100

Coach Shoulder Bags On Sale

Shop This
Get excited about summer nights out — these Coach shoulder bags are the perfect plus-one for dinners, dates, and dancing. Pick from new floral-print convertible styles, colorblocked bucket bags, and more, all in the brand’s signature smooth pebble leather.
Coach Outlet
Laurel Shoulder Bag With Floral Print
$152.96$191.20
Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet
City Bucket Bag In Colorblock
$119.20$149.00
Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet
Teri Shoulder Bag With Floral Print
$127.36$159.20
Coach Outlet
DashDividers_1_500x100

Coach Tote Bags On Sale

Shop This
Whether you’re heading to the beach or the office, Coach Outlet’s totes have you covered. Choose from refined leather work bags or canvas carryalls — and don’t miss all the color options also on sale, from classic black to bright sky blue.
Coach Outlet
Maggie Tote Bag In Blocked Signature Canvas
$223.20$279.00
Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet
Hadley Turnlock Tote Bag
$175.20$219.00
Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet
Canvas Tote Bag 38
$180.00$225.00
Coach Outlet
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Coach Crossbody Bags On Sale

Shop This
Running errands or hopping on a flight? A crossbody bag is the grab-and-go essential for hands-free summer plans. We love the nautical-inspired straw convertible crossbody, plus compact camera bags and oblong sling packs.
Coach Outlet
Klare Crossbody Bag With Spring Blossom Print
$144.00$180.00
Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet
Dominic Sling Pack In Signature Denim
$119.20$149.00
Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet
Jamie Camera Bag In Colorblock
$127.20$159.00
Coach Outlet
DashDividers_1_500x100

Coach Mini Bags On Sale

Shop This
From festivals to weddings, ‘tis the season for mini bags. Find small-scale versions of Coach favorites in playful floral prints and appliqués, ideal for dressing up or going hands-free.
Coach Outlet
Carmen Mini Crossbody Bag
$112.00$140.00
Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet
Mini Jamie Camera Bag In Signature Canvas
$95.20$119.00
Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet
Slim Crossbody Bag
$95.36$119.20
Coach Outlet
DashDividers_1_500x100

Coach Wallets & Wristlets On Sale

Shop This
The new Nolita 19 is our MVP — it’s a mini shoulder bag and a wristlet, depending on your mood. You’ll also find other under-$100 gems worth snagging in floral prints and the brand’s signature canvas.
Coach Outlet
Card Holder Wallet In Signature Canvas Wit...
$63.36$79.20
Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet
Nolita 19 In Signature Canvas With Floral ...
$60.16$75.20
Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet
Snap Wallet With Floral Applique
$63.36$79.20
Coach Outlet
DashDividers_1_500x100

Coach Sandals On Sale

Shop This
It’s officially sandal season. Whether you're after minimalist slides, fisherman sandals, thong heels, or comfy wedges, Coach Outlet has a pair (or two) for you — now for 20% off. The deals are so good, you may want to cart up a few pairs to get your summer shopping done in one fell swoop.
Coach Outlet
Kitten Heel In Signature Canvas
$95.20$119.00
Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet
Gale Wedge Sandal
$103.20$129.00
Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet
Slide Sandal With Tea Rose
$95.20$119.00
Coach Outlet
Shop all Coach Outlet Memorial Day deals
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT

More from Shopping

ADVERTISEMENT