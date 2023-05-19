10 Tried-and-True Work Bags For Women — From Totes To Backpacks

Whether you hold a corporate job or a more casual one that requires local commuting or travel via airplane, you likely need a durable, tried-and-true work bag to keep your life (and belongings) together. And with incredibly high search inquiries for "tote bags for women" and "work bags for women," you're likely in the market for a new one.
We've compiled some of the best work bags out there to make your search a bit easier. They include super-versatile bags with features like adjustable, detachable straps that allow you to go from the office to OOO activities. Depending on your needs, check out some of the tote bags, work backpacks, and briefcases below from R29-reader favorite brands like Calpak, Quince, and Lululemon.
This all-in-one work bag is truly versatile, thanks to what Samsonite calls its "desk-to-dinner silhouette." The durable leather bag has a detachable and adjustable strap that can be worn as a crossbody, shoulder bag, or briefcase. Plus, there's plenty of storage inside, including a laptop sleeve and accessory pockets. Chic, elevated, and functional.
If you're looking for a more casual work bag, this puffy tote bag is a fun option. Whether you're bringing it to the office or taking care of business while traveling, this lightweight bag has multiple pockets, a padded laptop sleeve, and a luggage sleeve. But the most unique part is its expandable bottom, which gives you extra space when you need it and less when you don't.
For those who commute via public transportation, a work backpack may be the most suitable option. This sleek Lululemon backpack offers plenty of room and organization on the inside and a handy water bottle holder on the outside. And when you get caught in the rain, don't fret because this backpack's nylon fabric is water-repellent.
To channel the true boss that you are, a luxurious leather tote bag is a pretty good route to go. This medium size tote is a new arrival for Everlane, and it's the perfect size to carry all of your work staples. Not too big, not too small. And while this work bag may look very minimal and no-frills, it still features slip pockets and a snap button to make it functional and help keep your belongings secure.
You may know Shay Mitchell's brand for its luggage, but it also makes work-appropriate bags. This tote makes a statement while still being suitable for everyday activities. It's meant to be worn from work to cocktails without looking out of place, and its removable strap helps achieve that. And never straying too far from travel, Béis added a luggage sleeve to make working on the go easier.
This Quince tote bag for work is the perfect blend of spaciousness and sophistication. There are plenty of inner and outer pockets as well as a laptop sleeve for all your essentials. It's also an eco-friendly option since the nylon was made from recycled water bottles and the trim on the handles and bottom were made from recycled leather.
Back-to-work backpacks — this one may be a splurge, but it's worth it, thanks to its super-roomy interior with multiple pockets and a detachable pouch and its classy quilted exterior with leather details. This lightweight backpack made from recycled water bottles is perfect for the office (there's a backpack sleeve) and the airplane (there's a luggage sleeve, too).
If you like yourself some work-bag accessories, consider going for this versatile two-in-one tote bag. It comes with a separate laptop sleeve in your choice of a matching or contrasting color, depending on how playful you want to be, and a detachable striped crossbody strap for extra comfort. Plus, the bag can be monogrammed (with a $12.50 fee) for a personalized touch.
If you want a retro-looking women's work bag, an intricate leather briefcase is the way to go. This large briefcase will no doubt fit all of your work/life essentials, and its durable fabric and details, like metal feet, will last you. Wear it as a top-handle or crossbody bag, and take on the day.
This large vegan tote bag is a best-seller on Dagne Dover's site, and for good reason. It's refined on the outside, but wow, there's a lot going on inside. The bag features pockets in varying sizes, allowing you to separate your lipsticks and pens from your laptop and notebooks while keeping your water bottle upright. Go for the Classic size for 13-inch laptops or the Legend for 15-inch laptops.
