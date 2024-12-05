ADVERTISEMENT
Well-Received Logo

Find Gift-Worthy Handbags, Wallets & Accessories At Coach Outlet

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated December 5, 2024, 2:41 PM
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Photo: Courtesy of Coach.
This holiday season, we’ve found the gifts that feel great to get and even better to give. Shop Well-Received, our collection of editor-approved holiday gift guides, here.
Believe it or not, holiday shopping can be fun and festive—and it doesn’t have to empty your wallet. Our curated gift guides are packed with $25 stocking stuffers, under-$100 luxury finds, and crowd-pleasers on sale, making it easy to check everyone off your list while staying on budget. But sometimes, you just want to simplify things even further by shopping in one spot. That’s where retailers like Coach Outlet come in clutch: They offer all the accessories you could want for your fashion-forward bestie or your impossible-to-shop-for mom—most at a discount.
We combed through the new arrivals and bestsellers to uncover the trendiest handbags, accessories, and jewelry at every gifting price point. Whether you’re ready to splurge on someone special (or yourself) or need a few under-$50 picks for friends, family, or your Secret Santa exchange, there’s something here for everyone. Keep scrolling to shop Coach Outlet’s wallets, jewelry, and under-$300 convertible crossbodies—they’re guaranteed to delight.
Coach Outlet Gifts Under $300

Easily claim the title of best gift-giver this season with one of Coach Outlet’s handbags. We’re eyeing a variety of styles, from tote bags and crossbodies to shoulder bags and leather backpacks. For the more experimental giftees, there are checkered leather and convertible suede options, too.
Hadley Suede Convertible Crossbody Bag
$219.00
Alter/ego Shoulder Bag
$295.00
Sprint Backpack
$300.00
Klare Top Handle Bag
$219.00
Coach Outlet Gifts Under $200

If you’re shopping within the $100-to-$200 range, you’ll find plenty of bags with unique, festive details, including on-trend grommets and buckles, cozy fleece accents, and bow prints for your giftee to flaunt for winter and beyond proudly.
Teri Bow Print Mini Crossbody Bag
$159.00
Warren Canvas Mini Belt Bag
$113.40
Satchel Crossbody Bag With Grommets
$139.00
Eliza Shoulder Bag With Leather Covered Cl...
$105.00
Coach Outlet Gifts Under $100

If you’re sticking to an under-$100 budget, there are plenty of practical wallets, cozy scarves, and playful jewelry pieces that look far more expensive than they are. We even found a few mini bags and wristlets in that range that are sure to make your giftee feel truly spoiled.
Nolita Barrel Bag With Grommets
$89.00
Mushroom And Apple Charm Bracelet
$75.20
Card Holder Wallet
$59.40
Drawstring Wristlet
$89.00
Coach Outlet Gifts Under $50

Add these adorable accessories to your cart ASAP—they’re perfect for Christmas stocking stuffers, nightly Hanukkah gifts, White Elephant exchanges, or treating your favorite coworker. Choose from a mix of wallets, coin purses, silk scarves, jewelry, and bag charms.
Circular Coin Pouch
$49.00
Mini Bow Charm Huggie Earrings
$23.20
Bow Bag Charm With Gems
$49.00
Mini Skinny Id Case With Bow Print
$29.00
Shop all Coach Outlet gifts
