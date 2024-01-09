Put A Bow On It: How To Shop 2024’s Cutest Fashion Trend

Bow down to the bows, the favored accessory of cool girls everywhere. They can adorn your hair, be added to your bag for a Jane Birkin effect, or be printed on a baby tee — the possibilities are seemingly endless.
Of course, as with most trends, this one started on the runway. Last season, Simone Rocha practically dedicated her entire show to the motif. Models were sent down the runway sporting fine red bows in their hair, while others had delicate bows placed under their eyes (you've definitely seen the TikTok filter this inspired). And when it came to the clothes, Rocha adorned dresses, bodysuits, and more with the same fine red ribbons. Sandy Liang is another major proponent of the trend. During her Spring/Summer 2024 show, the designer displayed satin bow belts attached to mini skirts and also created clutch bags in the shape.
If you want to get the downtown princess look (and emulate all things 'girl core'), scroll through our list of the cutest clothing embellished with bows.
