The Best Of Bows: Where To Shop The Motif TikTok Is Loving This Season

ADVERTISEMENT
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Bow down to the bows, the favoured accessory of cool girls everywhere. They can toadorn your hair, be added to your bag for a Jane Birkin effect, or be printed on a baby tee. The possibilities are seemingly endless — hell, they’re even appearing on baguettes and slices of Swiss cheese!
From the designs of trendsetters Sandy Liang and Simone Rocha to pieces by local brands like Par Moi, Emma Mulholland on Holiday and Suku — bows are already a defining trend of the season.
Of course, as with most trends, this one started on the runway. Last season, Simone Rocha practically dedicated her entire show to the motif. Models were sent down the runway sporting fine red bows in their hair, while others had delicate bows placed under their eyes (you've definitely seen the TikTok filter this inspired). And when it came to the clothes, Rocha adorned dresses, bodysuits and more with the same fine red ribbons.
Sandy Liang is another major proponent of the trend. During her Spring/Summer 2024 show, the designer displayed satin bow belts attached to mini skirts and also created clutch bags in the shape.
If you want to get the downtown princess look (and emulate all things 'little girl core') then scroll through our list of the cutest clothing embellished with bows.