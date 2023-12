There’s a reason why This Story’s Ribbon Rings are a hot commodity, going viral on TikTok (which is how I discovered the brand) and selling out almost immediately at every drop (trust me, I had a ring in my basket for just a minute before it was snatched up!). If you Google for bow or ribbon rings, you’re hard pressed to find anything as beautifully crafted. Each is one of a kind, handmade with the lost-wax casting method (where a molten metal is poured into a mould made with a wax model) and recycled metals (sterling silver which can be plated with 18ct gold vermeil or in 9ct gold ). And, unlike cheaper alternatives, each ring is designed to really look like a ribbon tied around your finger with an artfully and authentically twisted band. You can also shop matching Ribbon Hoop Earrings . While both are sold out at the moment, Anna — the artist behind the brand — tells me that she has restock due in the new year and more drops throughout 2024 so watch this space.