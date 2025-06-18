We’re Having An Addison Rae Summer: How To Dress Like The Y2K Pop Diva
Just as Charli XCX predicted at the end of her Coachella 2025 set, we’ve entered “Addison Rae summer” — a not-too-far departure from 2024’s Brat summer. And like Charli, the TikTok star turned pop sensation — who wants to go by her mononym after the June 6 release of her self-titled album Addison — has a fashion sense that’s just as distinctive as her music projects.
From itty-bitty micro shorts and round-toe pump heels to cropped graphic T-shirts and lingerie-as-outerwear outfits, Addison’s retro style is Britney Spears-coded with apparent influences from Lady Gaga, Lana Del Rey, Madonna and Marylin Monroe — all of whom she names in her song “Money Is Everything.” The 24-year-old has a knack for Y2K-meets-Old-Hollywood dressing, and it’s inspiring our own summer outfits.
If your hot weather style involves laidback, mismatched (and somewhat chaotic) looks, we promise that you can achieve a look that’s more Addison Rae and less Adam Sandler. So if you’d “rather get high fashion” and “get a taste of the glamorous life,” read on for the top summer must-haves to channel the “Aquamarine” singer. (Spoiler: pearls are involved.) Then, all that’s left to do is crack open a Diet Pepsi and “put your headphones on.”
How To Dress Like Addison Rae: Low-Rise Waist Jeans & Denim Shorts
In true Y2K fashion, Addison is known for wearing low-rise jeans and micro shorts as everyday outfits and music video costumes. She specifically called out a pair of low-rise Lucky shorts as a staple in a recent GQ interview. On sweltering days, consider a pair of denim cutoffs (preferably with frayed edges) and on cooler days or summer nights, consider low-rise jeans in a flared or bootcut silhouette. Pair them with a graphic tee or bralette, depending on the occasion and how scandalous you’re feeling.
How To Dress Like Addison Rae: Lingerie Sets
The singer also told GQ that beautiful lingerie is non-negotiable, especially worn under casual outfits to spark a sexy energy and confidence throughout the day. In addition to her sultry 2024 VMAs custom lingerie look, it’s also a staple in her music videos like “Diet Pepsi” (a cone bra and matching bedazzled ensemble), “Aquamarine” (under a sheer outfit), "High Fashion" (in a Britney Spears-esque bedazzled number), “Fame Is A Gun” (in pink latex) and “Times Like These” (paired with fishnet tights); and for her first two headline performances. In New York and London, Addison stripped down to lingerie sets, including the standout lace-adorned Molly Plunge Underwired Bra and Full Brief from Agent Provocateur.
For your own Addison-inspired lingerie, opt for matching sets with balconette bras, sheer bralettes and corsets to wear under see-through tops and dresses or on their own paired with your favourite denim for summer festivals and parties.
How To Dress Like Addison Rae: Heeled Pumps
“Walk in the room, my high heels on, I strike a pose / Young, dumb, and cute, nothing to lose,” Addison sings on “In The Rain.” When she’s not barefoot, she’s wearing stiletto pumps (quite different to trending kitten heels, but reminiscent of Y2K pop star style). From performing onstage to running errands, she typically opts for her beloved black Louboutins and round-toe heels (another of her GQ essentials). Look out for designs with retro details like peep-toe cut-outs and slingback straps, which are favoured by the singer, and wear them everywhere from summer weddings to rooftop cocktails.
How To Dress Like Addison Rae: Y2K Graphic T-Shirts & Baby Tees
Some of the looks that put Addison on the fashion map were her Y2K Paris Hilton-inspired street style ‘fits, all of which included kitschy graphic tees. From pointed phrases to faux sports jerseys, her T-shirts always make a statement — so much so that Troye Sivan recreated one of Addison’s paparazzi photos for Halloween, wearing a pink “Libra” cropped tee and black pumps while reading Britney Spears’ memoir. (Another honourable mention? This loud and proud "Lady Fucking Gaga" top.)
Opt for playful graphics and cheeky phrases when shopping and putting together your casual, throw-on-and-go summer outfits.
How To Dress Like Addison Rae: Micro Mini Skirts & Shorts
Addison Rae doesn't just like her waistline to be low-slung, she's also a fan of a micro length, whether that be ultra-mini skirts or teeny-tiny hot pants. Don’t let the length (or lack thereof) scare you from embracing this trend — not only are they actually surprisingly comfortable, but if there was ever a time to try a daring trend like this, it's right now (aka summer). Micro shorts and skirts are made for festivals, concerts and parties.
How To Dress Like Addison Rae: Polka Dot Prints
Miss Addison is definitely a polka dot fan — she's worn the print big and bold to perform at Coachella for a surprise appearance with Charli XCX and minimal and chic to fashion week; on everything from taffeta tutu skirts to sleek co-ord sets. Perhaps the most iconic is her hot pink Victoria's Secret panties that she used to reveal her album release date and new song lyrics.
How To Dress Like Addison Rae: Y2K Hats
Addison Rae wears many hats — metaphorically and literally. We've spotted her in everything from a cameo trucker cap to a retro-inspired sailor hat, a straw Von Dutch cowboy hat to an initial-embroidered baker boy cap. Our favourite? Her fedora-shaped homage to Britney Spears.
How To Dress Like Addison Rae: "Headphones On" Hot Pink & Vibrant Purple
Addison has learnt well from Charli XCX — it's a savvy marketing move to associate yourself with a certain colour. In Addison's case, it's not as obvious as Brat green, but you might have noticed that she has certain favourites (especially seen in the "Headphones On" music video): hot pink and vibrant purple. It's a colour combination that recalls the 2010s strongly. Think Victoria's Secret hot pink hoodies and Justin Bieber's purple phase.
How To Dress Like Addison Rae: "Aquamarine" Mermaid-Style Pearl & Shell Necklaces
Elevate your most basic looks with a strand of pearls to have “the heart of the ocean around your neck,” like Addison suggests in “Aquamarine.” Her mermaid-chic style reigns during the summer, whether through red carpet dresses, shell-shaped purses, glimmering jewel tones or lustrous pearls. Luckily, you don’t have to pay a fortune to get the look. We’ve curated a range of simple pearl chokers, layered strands, and pendant necklaces to channel Addison.
How To Dress Like Addison Rae: Sheer Dresses
Sheer fabrics are a bold-yet-wearable summer dress trend that Addison does well — from donning see-through sequined gowns in the “Aquamarine” video to wearing a fluttery tulle frock at Coachella that revealed her album release date on underwear that peeked through. The singer obviously loves skin-baring looks, declaring: “I know you like when I wear this dress, I feel best when I'm wearin' less” on “Times Like These.” For your own wardrobe, try sheer lace, mesh and sequined dresses worn over swimsuits, boy shorts, slip dresses or even over trousers for a Y2K touch. Then float on as the ethereal pop princess that you are.
