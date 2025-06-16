We’re Having An Addison Rae Summer: How To Dress Like The Y2K Pop Diva
Just as Charli XCX predicted at the end of her Coachella 2025 set, we’ve entered “Addison Rae summer” — a not-too-far departure from 2024’s brat summer. And like Charli, the TikTok star turned pop sensation — who wants to go by her mononym after the June 6 release of her self-titled album Addison — has a fashion sense that’s just as distinctive as her music projects.
From itty-bitty denim shorts and round-toe pump heels to cropped graphic T-shirts and lingerie-as-outerwear outfits, Addison’s retro style is Britney Spears-coded with apparent influences from Lady Gaga, Lana Del Rey, Madonna, and Marylin Monroe — all of whom she names in her song “Money Is Everything.” The 24-year-old has a knack for Y2K-meets-Old-Hollywood dressing. And it’s inspiring our own summer outfits.
If your hot weather style involves laidback, mismatched (and somewhat chaotic) looks, we promise that you can achieve a look that’s more Addison Rae and less Adam Sandler. So if you’d “rather get high fashion” and “get a taste of the glamorous life,” read on for the top summer must-haves to channel the “Aquamarine” singer. (Spoiler: pearls are involved.) Then, all that’s left to do is crack open a Diet Pepsi and “put your headphones on.”
Addison Rae Style: Low-Rise Jeans & Shorts
In true Y2K fashion, Addison is known for wearing low-rise jeans and mini shorts as everyday outfits and music video costumes. She specifically called out a pair of low-rise Lucky shorts as a staple in a recent GQ interview. On sweltering days, consider a pair of denim cutoffs (preferably with frayed edges) and on cooler days or summer nights, consider low-rise jeans in a flared or bootcut silhouette. Pair them with a graphic tee or bralette depending on the occasion and how scandalous you’re feeling.
Addison Rae Style: Lingerie Sets
The singer also told GQ that beautiful lingerie is non-negotiable, especially worn under casual outfits to spark a sexy energy and confidence throughout the day. In addition to her sultry 2024 VMAs custom lingerie look, it’s also a staple in her music videos like “Diet Pepsi” (a cone bra and matching bedazzled ensemble), “Aquamarine” (under a sheer outfit), “Fame Is A Gun” (in pink latex), and “Times Like These” (paired with fishnet tights). For your own Addison-inspired lingerie, opt for matching sets with balconette bras, sheer bralettes, and corsets to wear under see-through tops and dresses, or on their own paired with your favorite denim for summer festivals and pool parties.
Addison Rae Style: Pump Heels
“Walk in the room, my high heels on, I strike a pose / Young, dumb, and cute, nothing to lose,” Addison sings on “In The Rain.” When she’s not barefoot, she’s wearing stiletto pumps (quite different to trending kitten heels, but reminiscent of Y2K pop star style). From performing onstage to running errands, she typically opts for Louboutins and round-toe heels. Look out for designs with retro details like peep-toe cut-outs and slingback straps, which are favored by the singer, and wear them everywhere from summer weddings to rooftop parties.
Addison Rae Style: Graphic T-Shirts
Some of the looks that put Addison on the fashion map were her Y2K Paris Hilton-inspired street style ‘fits, all of which included kitschy graphic tees. From pointed phrases to faux sport jerseys, her T-shirts always make a statement — so much so that Troye Sivan recreated one of Addison’s paparazzi photos for Halloween, wearing a pink “Libra” cropped tee and black pumps, while reading Britney Spears’ memoir. Opt for playful graphics and cheeky phrases when shopping and putting together your casual, throw-on-and-go summer outfits.
Addison Rae Style: Pearl Necklaces
Elevate your everyday and eveningwear looks with a strand of pearls to have “the heart of the ocean around your neck,” like Addison suggests in “Aquamarine.” Her mermaid-chic style reigns during the summer, whether through red carpet dresses, shell-shaped purses, glimmering jewel tones, or lustrous pearls. Luckily, you don’t have to pay a fortune to get the look. We’ve curated a range of simple pearl chokers, layered strands, and pendant necklaces to channel Addison.
Addison Rae Style: Sheer Dresses
Sheer fabrics are a bold-yet-wearable summer dress trend that Addison does well — from donning see-through sequined gowns in the “Aquamarine” video, to wearing a fluttery tulle frock at Coachella that revealed her album release date on underwear that peeked through. The singer obviously loves skin-baring looks, declaring: “I know you like when I wear this dress, I feel best when I'm wearin' less” on “Times Like These.” For your own wardrobe, try sheer lace, mesh, and sequined dresses worn over swimsuits, boy shorts, slip dresses, or even over pants for a Y2K touch. Then float on as the ethereal pop princess that you are.
