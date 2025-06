We’re Having An Addison Rae Summer: How To Dress Like The Y2K Pop Diva

Just as Charli XCX predicted at the end of her Coachella 2025 set, we’ve entered “Addison Rae summer” — a not-too-far departure from 2024’s brat summer . And like Charli, the TikTok star turned pop sensation — who wants to go by her mononym after the June 6 release of her self-titled album Addison — has a fashion sense that’s just as distinctive as her music projects.From itty-bitty denim shorts and round-toe pump heels to cropped graphic T-shirts and lingerie-as-outerwear outfits, Addison’s retro style is Britney Spears-coded with apparent influences from Lady Gaga , Lana Del Rey, Madonna, and Marylin Monroe — all of whom she names in her song “Money Is Everything.” The 24-year-old has a knack for Y2K-meets-Old-Hollywood dressing. And it’s inspiring our own summer outfits. If your hot weather style involves laidback, mismatched (and somewhat chaotic) looks, we promise that you can achieve a look that’s more Addison Rae and less Adam Sandler. So if you’d “rather get high fashion” and “get a taste of the glamorous life,” read on for the top summer must-haves to channel the “Aquamarine” singer. (Spoiler: pearls are involved.) Then, all that’s left to do is crack open a Diet Pepsi and “put your headphones on.”