Your Fashion Guide For A Charli XCX-Approved Brat Summer

In case you didn’t get the memo (meaning: haven’t seen an overwhelming amount of pixelated text across your Instagram feed ), it’s officially “brat girl summer.” Charli XCX, the queen of dance-pop anthems, indie sleaze fashion , and meme culture recently released her sixth studio album, Brat, an EDM-pop phenomenon that has ushered in a viral fashion aesthetic with it.What exactly does brat style entail? It’s a bold punk, Y2K fashion aesthetic that calls for trendy hot pants , Von Dutch trucker hats, and neon green. It spans from casual graphic baby tees during the day to sheer black tights (preferably ripped) at night for that “365 party girl” vibe. But most of all, being a brat is about having the unabashed confidence of an It girl, like Charli XCX and her Brat remix collaborators Addison Rae and Lorde. So it’s time to break out the summer outfits and trendy accessories that’ll help boost your confidence.Read on to find styles inspired by Brat song lyrics and Charli XCX’s tour outfits to add to your brat shopping starter pack, get you “looking like an icon,” or build your own concert outfit for the current European Brat Tour or upcoming North American Sweat Tour with Troye Sivan.