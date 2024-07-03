Your Fashion Guide For A Charli XCX-Approved Brat Summer

What does a mean girl look like, exactly? According to Charli, she’s probably “in a sheer white dress, wearing last night’s makeup. All coquettish in the pictures with the flash on.” Oh, and she “worships Lana Del Rey in her airpods.” Okay, we don’t condone being a mean girl, but we do endorse being a party girl who listens to Lana and Charli. Take on the coquette aesthetic with an asymmetrical ruffle party dress that gives off a feminine and carefree vibe, because according to Charli, “everything is romantic.”