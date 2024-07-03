Your Fashion Guide For A Charli XCX-Approved Brat Summer

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
In case you didn’t get the memo (meaning: haven’t seen an overwhelming amount of pixelated text across your Instagram feed), it’s officially “brat girl summer.” Charli XCX, the queen of dance-pop anthems, indie sleaze fashion, and meme culture recently released her sixth studio album, Brat, an EDM-pop phenomenon that has ushered in a viral fashion aesthetic with it.
What exactly does brat style entail? It’s a bold punk, Y2K fashion aesthetic that calls for trendy hot pants, Von Dutch trucker hats, and neon green. It spans from casual graphic baby tees during the day to sheer black tights (preferably ripped) at night for that “365 party girl” vibe. But most of all, being a brat is about having the unabashed confidence of an It girl, like Charli XCX and her Brat remix collaborators Addison Rae and Lorde. So it’s time to break out the summer outfits and trendy accessories that’ll help boost your confidence.
Read on to find styles inspired by Brat song lyrics and Charli XCX’s tour outfits to add to your brat shopping starter pack, get you “looking like an icon,” or build your own concert outfit for the current European Brat Tour or upcoming North American Sweat Tour with Troye Sivan.
Brat Aesthetic: Neon Green Everything
The easiest way to take on the brat aesthetic is by wearing a chartreuse or neon green colour reminiscent of the album cover art, which Charli said took 65 shades to narrow down to “the final most ultimate most brat green,” in an Instagram post.
Many of your favourite brands and retailers are selling bright green clothing and accessories, so you don’t have to look far. We love the idea of a lime green dress, but if you’re looking to tip-toe into this Brat trend (we see you, minimalists), we recommend going for accessories (like trendy handbags and statement earrings), shoes (like architectural heels or retro trainers), or cheerful swimsuits. Then, paint on a trendy “grasshopper green” manicure, and take on the summer in saturated-green style.
Brat Aesthetic: White Tanks & Graphic Baby Tees
When asked what Charli’s Brat essentials are in a recent BBC Sounds interview, the singer suggested the aesthetic teeters between “quite luxury and so trashy” and that she’d wear “a strappy white top with no bra.” In fact, this is exactly what she wore in the viral 360 music video, a look that she styled with black briefs and sheer black tights (more on those below!).
Opt for a classic white tank top to wear on its own throughout the hot summer or to serve as a staple layering piece. And if you’re looking for something more playful and kitschy, take inspiration from Charli, who sings about baby tees in 360, and her fans, who have been wearing Brat-inspired graphic T-shirts.
Brat Aesthetic: Hot Pants & Short Shorts
Whether she’s on stage, in a music video, or in an editorial spread, Charli has been embracing the micro-short trend during her brat era. She has styled the daring shorts with fitted tanks and pointed heels as well as oversized jackets and chunky boots. In day-to-day scenarios, keep it classic with versatile black short shorts or go bold with metallic, leather, or cheetah-print styles. If you’re still feeling hesitant about the leg-baring trend, consider pairing your hot pants over tights, with a long trench coat, or under a mesh overlay for an equally trendy naked dress look.
Brat Aesthetic: Wrap-Around Sunglasses
Embrace the Y2K aesthetic with wrap-around sunglasses. Pick from a range of styles that either give a luxe, futuristic Matrix vibe… or gas-station-chic athleisure look. Charli has been seen wearing the retro sunglass style in black with crop top and jean combos, patterned mini dresses, and even black gowns. You, too, can cart up sleek black wrap-around sunglasses that can go from day to night (we recommend wearing them indoors and out clubbing, while scream-singing “Club classics” like Charli). Opt for clear, mirrored sports sunglasses for casual summer outfits or pink shield sunglasses for a pop star-approved look.
Brat Aesthetic: Trucker Hats
The song “Von Dutch” transports us back to the early 2000s when celebrities like Paris Hilton and Gwen Stefani proudly wore trucker hats from the brand. Today, Charli sings “Von dutch, cult classic, but I still pop.” Wear a genuine Von Dutch hat, or ones similar to the nostalgic style. To bring even more kitschiness into your Brat starter pack, pick a style with cheeky text. Personally, we are partial to the “Ciao” hat for blending the European summer and brat girl aesthetics together.
Brat Aesthetic: Asymmetrical Ruffle Dresses
What does a mean girl look like, exactly? According to Charli, she’s probably “in a sheer white dress, wearing last night’s makeup. All coquettish in the pictures with the flash on.” Oh, and she “worships Lana Del Rey in her airpods.” Okay, we don’t condone being a mean girl, but we do endorse being a party girl who listens to Lana and Charli. Take on the coquette aesthetic with an asymmetrical ruffle party dress that gives off a feminine and carefree vibe, because according to Charli, “everything is romantic.”
Brat Aesthetic: Sheer Tights
Circling back to tights, we think you can make them work, even in the summertime. Take Charli’s lead and wear black sheer tights under hot shorts or summer dresses. You can also find more summer-appropriate styles like white lace, glitter fishnet, or colourful tights. And if you want to copy the “I might say something stupid” lyric, “I snag my tights out on the lawn chair,” buy a pair of pre-distressed tights (or simply rip up a pair of old, forgotten stockings to revive them with a pop-punk life).