Summer is here, which means so is the time for dressing for sweltering heat, carefree nights out, and beach vacations. Figuring out what to wear in a new season — and one that can often leave you feeling sweaty and sticky — is no easy feat, but it’s a task we’re up for. Luckily, it’s also a challenge that the people who fill our Instagram feeds aren’t shying away from, and they’ve been styling warm-weather-ready outfits full of the season’s latest trends for weeks now. From timeless summer dresses to mesh footwear and the revival of bygone styles like jorts and capri pants , there’s plenty of fashion inspo to be found. Scroll on to discover 23 outfits to get you through this summer.