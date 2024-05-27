Finding a wedding guest dress you feel comfortable and look great in is no small feat. Add in the complexities of dressing for summer — hello, wrinkly fabrics and visible sweat marks — and you’ve got a major shopping project on your hands. The good news? Even if your calendar is already chock-full of save-the-dates through September, you don't have to waste your weekend braving the fluorescent-lit dressing rooms at your local mall to find the perfect summer wedding guest dress.
Whether you’re shopping for a stylish plus-size cocktail dress for your cousin’s formal wedding, a trendy dress that won’t break the bank for your BFF’s casual backyard affair, or a slip dress that’s versatile enough for any wedding dress code, we’ve got you covered.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up the 18 best summer dresses on the market for everything from beach to black-tie weddings, spanning a wide range of sizes, styles, and price points. All you have left to do is pick out that perfect mani colour, strap on your trusty pair of dancing shoes, and raise your glass to the happy couple.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.