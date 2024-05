Finding a wedding guest dress you feel comfortable and look great in is no small feat. Add in the complexities of dressing for summer — hello, wrinkly fabrics and visible sweat marks — and you’ve got a major shopping project on your hands. The good news? Even if your calendar is already chock-full of save-the-dates through September, you don't have to waste your weekend braving the fluorescent-lit dressing rooms at your local mall to find the perfect summer wedding guest dress.