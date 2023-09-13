15 Summer Wedding Guest Dresses That Are Dress Code Approved

ADVERTISEMENT
Finding a wedding guest outfit you feel comfortable and look great in is no small feat. Add in the complexities of dressing for summer — hello, wrinkly fabrics and visible sweat marks — and you’ve got a major project on your hands. The good news? Even if your calendar is already chock-full of save-the-dates through summer, you don't have to waste your weekend braving the fluorescent-lit dressing rooms at your local mall to find the perfect summer wedding guest dress.
The best summer wedding guest dresses for every kind of body, budget, and occasion do exist — and they can all be delivered to your doorstep faster than you can say, “Miss me with that bouquet toss.”
Whether you’re shopping for a plus-size dress for your cousin’s formal wedding that's actually flattering (not frumpy), a trendy dress that won’t break the bank for your BFF’s casual backyard affair, or a slip dress that works for multiple occasions, we’ve got you covered.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best summer wedding guest dresses on the market, spanning a wide range of sizes, styles, and price points. All you have left to do is strap on your trusty pair of dancing shoes, and raise your glass to the happy couple.