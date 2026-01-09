Boat Shoes Are The “Ugly” Shoe Trend Taking Over Summer 2026
All aboard! Boat shoes are the unexpected shoe trend of 2026 — and they’re reeling us in.
The nautical-meets-collegiate shoe was created in 1935 (yep, 91 years ago!) by Paul Sperry after he slipped off his boat but noticed his dog, whose paws were naturally non-slip, didn't. Inspired, Sperry cut patterned grooves into blank rubber shoe soles, developing the world's first non-slip boat shoe, according to the brand. Typically defined by grippy rubber soles, sturdy leather laces, water-repellant and stain-proof materials (apart from the trendy suede styles), and a sleek silhouette reminiscent of a loafer-moccasin-driver hybrid, boat shoes are functional but also surprisingly… fashionable?
A few years later, they became the official shoe of the U.S. Navy. Then when President John F. Kennedy casually sported them in the 1960s, they cemented their place as a preppy wardrobe staple. In 1980, The Official Preppy Handbook, written by Lisa Birnbach, even featured Sperry Top-Siders on the cover, calling them a preppy essential. Unsure where to start when looking to add some stylish boat shoes to your wardrobe? Refinery29 Australia has you covered.
While they may have stepped out of the spotlight for a while, boat shoes are officially back and approved by the fashion set. At Miu Miu's autumn/winter 2025 show, actor Emma Corrin was spotted wearing a pair. Meanwhile, Bally’s spring/summer 2024 collection incorporated boat shoes into an edgier look, styling them with a leather blazer and hot pants.
Fast forward to 2026, and we're bound to see even more designers embrace the trend. Love them or hate them, boat shoes are here to stay.
Boat shoe mania is in full force. From tried-and-true footwear brands like Sperry and Timberland to elevated labels like Valentino Garavani, Bally and Miu Miu.
And with The White Lotus’ Ratliff family giving Southern preppy style a pop culture boost and the TikTok-viral fisherman aesthetic making nautical stripes and netted bags mainstream, it’s officially boat shoes’ time to shine again. Whether you’re into leather lug-soles or thinner suede options, there’s a pair for everyone looking to dip their toes into this formerly “ugly” shoe trend.
