Boat Shoes Are The “Ugly” Shoe Trend Taking Over Summer 2026

While they may have stepped out of the spotlight for a while, boat shoes are officially back and approved by the fashion set. At Miu Miu's autumn/winter 2025 show, actor Emma Corrin was spotted wearing a pair. Meanwhile, Bally’s spring/summer 2024 collection incorporated boat shoes into an edgier look, styling them with a leather blazer and hot pants.



Fast forward to 2026, and we're bound to see even more designers embrace the trend. Love them or hate them, boat shoes are here to stay.