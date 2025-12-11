18 Gifts For The Woman Who Has Everything & Wants Nothing
This holiday season, we’ve found the gifts that feel great to get and even better to give. Shop our collection of editor-approved holiday gift guides here.
We all have those people in our lives — the ones who say they don't want anything for the holidays — whether they feel like they already have everything they could need or simply don’t like the attention that comes with gift-receiving. But, come gift-giving season, those same people are inevitably handing you a meticulously wrapped, thoughtful present… and you don't really want to be empty-handed in that moment. What, then, makes a good gift for the hard-to-please person?
Whether you want to go down the route of practical gifts that they’ll definitely use on a daily basis or little luxuries that they’re totally deserving of, we curated a range of thoughtful gifts for your mum, best friend, grandmother, or any other special woman in your life worth buying.
If they already have their go-to wardrobe essentials, look to upgraded versions of those — think sunglasses clip-ons and statement earrings. For the homebody, consider a towel warmer or a junk journal. And we didn’t forget about the foodies and dinner party hosts, making sure to include cookbooks, bread ovens, non-alcoholic drink sets, and artisanal olive oil. So no matter your giftee’s style or interests, there’s a range of thoughtful beauty, lifestyle, entertainment, wellness, and fashion presents ready to be carted up for them.
Ahead, find 18 foolproof gifts for the woman who claims to want nothing this year that they'll appreciate, even if they didn't add them to their wishlist.
