50 Gift Ideas For The Guy Who Doesn’t Know What He Wants

We’ve shopped for a lot of hard-to-gift individuals in our lives — our picky sister, the colleague you only see on Zoom, the “I don’t need any gifts” mother-in-law — but the greatest head-scratcher of them all has got to be The Guy. Whether it’s your S.O., fantasy football buddy, or just your impossible-to-buy-for father, he is, without a doubt, the “cool dude” in your life; the one who seems to be on top of the next thing before everyone else is.
No matter who this cool guy is, his mile-high standards and a sixth sense for the latest gear make him impossible to shop for. But don’t worry — if you’re determined to defy the odds and knock it out of the park this holiday season, you’ve come to the right place. We observed some of the coolest guys in our own lives to find inspiration for all the best Christmas gifts for men. With items that range from a deep Sopranos reference to a pair of luxury loafers, everything on this list should pass muster with your hard-to-please fellow.