50 Gift Ideas For The Guy Who Doesn’t Know What He Wants

We've shopped for a lot of hard-to-gift individuals in our lives — our picky sister, the colleague you only see on Zoom, the "I don't need any gifts" mother-in-law — but the greatest head-scratcher of them all has got to be The Guy. Whether it's your S.O., fantasy football buddy, or just your impossible-to-buy-for father, he is, without a doubt, the "cool dude" in your life; the one who seems to be on top of the next thing before everyone else is.