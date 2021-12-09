20 Thoughtful Christmas Gifts For Your Parents

Bree Grant
When it comes to shopping for our parents, in-laws and grandparents, it can be a bit tricky. What do you buy the people who seem to already have everything?
After a few years of shopping for the family (don't you miss being a kid and not having to shop for everyone at Christmas?!), I've realised that there are two main ideas buckets you can usually draw inspiration from: sentimental gifts and small pleasures.
Sentimental gifts are the ones that are you can tell a lot of thought went into — think family photoshoots, engraved jewellery or watches, gifts that reminds them of you, or treasures that will allow them to create new family traditions.
Small pleasures are those little gifts that they don't necessarily think to buy for themselves but might want and/or enjoy — things like luxury candles, massages devices, kitchen gadgets and other fun treats.
So whether it’s a recipe book that can house all of mum's delicious creations, a shower drink holder for dad, or a classic three-wick candle for grandma, there's nothing more rewarding than surprising your parents or grandparents with a gift that they will use and love.
We've rounded up a bunch of our favourite gifts for our parents and grandparents. Enjoy!

Gift Ideas for Mum

Let's start with the easier parent to buy for (IMO): mum! Here we've rounded up everything from essential oils and aprons through to family recipe books and candle wick trimmers. You're bound to find something mum didn't even know she needed. Oh, and did we mention that these gift ideas are also perfect if you're shopping for your mother-in-law?
shop 7 products
Write To Me
Recipes Passed Down
$46.95
The Iconic
Mosey Me
Half Moon Apron
$80.00
The Iconic
ECO. Modern Essentials
Eco. Wooden 36 Essential Oils Box
$40.00
The Iconic
In The Roundhouse
Delizioso Plate 25cm
$29.00
David Jones
Seed & Sprout
Stainless Steel Smoothie Cup
$29.00
The Iconic
ECOYA
Wick Trimmer
$19.95
Myer
Mrs Toddy’s Tonics
Rainbow Pack 250ml X 6
$36.00
Mrs Toddy’s Tonics

Gift Ideas for Dad

Ah, the old man. Always the harder one to buy for, mostly because dads have a habit of either a) going out and buying whatever they need, or b) giving you the ol' "I'm not too fussed, darl" when you ask them what they want for Christmas. Really helpful, dad! So we've rounded up a bunch of fun things like shower drink holders, Airpods (they're on sale!), a personal pizza grill and magnetic BBQ lights that any dad would be chuffed to receive this Christmas. Again, these gift ideas could work for your father-in-law, too.
shop 7 products
Tommy Hilfiger
Downtown Duffle
$349.00
The Iconic
Uncommon Goods
Magnetic Led Bbq Lights
$49.00
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods
Grilled Personal Pizza Maker
$58.00
Uncommon Goods
Tooletries
Shower Drink Holder
$34.95
The Iconic
James & Oliver
The James & Oliver Set
$54.95
The Iconic
Apple
Apple Airpods (2nd Gen) With Charging Case
$178.00$219.00
Amazon Australia
RENPHO
Renpho Massage Gun
$107.99$119.99
Amazon Australia

Gift Ideas for Your Grandparents

Of course, this round-up wouldn't be complete without a few gift ideas for the grandparents. From three-wick candles and 1000-piece puzzle art through to smart mugs and smart home devices, here are our top picks for gran and pa.
shop 6 products
CommonFolk
Dictionary Meaning Candle / Mum
$34.95
The Iconic
Aesop
Resurrection Aromatique Duet 2 X 500ml
$133.00
The Iconic
Ember
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
$170.00
Amazon Australia
Diesel and DUTCH
Kookaburra 1000pc Wall Puzzle
$49.95
Hard to Find
Amazon
Echo Show 8 (1st Gen)
$89.00$169.00
Amazon Australia
Gorman
Spring Fling Hanging Planter
$39.00
The Iconic

